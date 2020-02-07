Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysian palm giant Sime Darby says it will work with environmental groups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 08:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: Palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province

Malaysia's biggest palm oil producer Sime Darby said on Friday it is committed to working with environmental groups, days after a senior executive called for government action against them.

Franki Anthony Dass, chief advisor and value officer at Sime Darby Plantation - the world's biggest palm oil company by land size - told an industry forum on Tuesday that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were orchestrating attacks on palm oil.

"If they are so unfriendly, why allow them to be in our countries Malaysia and Indonesia," he said. "We have the right to control this and do something drastic for once."

Indonesia and Malaysia are the top two producers of palm oil, the cultivation of which is blamed for large scale deforestation in Southeast Asia and for endangering wildlife, such as orangutans and pygmy elephants.

Sime Darby said that Franki made his comments in his capacity as chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council, the national sustainability body, and his comments did not refer to all NGOs.

"It was referring to the misbehaviour of certain unreasonable NGOs that are trying to discredit painstaking efforts by the industry to raise its sustainability standards via certification such as the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil," the company said in a statement to Reuters, referring to the Malaysian green certificate for palm oil.

Environmental groups, especially in Europe, have called on palm oil producers to be more sustainable.

Sime Darby said it has collaborated with many NGOs in its path to sustainability and will continue to do so.

Palm oil is used in everything from ice cream to lipstick to fuel.

Last year the European Union legislated to phase out palm oil use in renewable fuel by 2030 because of concerns about deforestation. 

Producers, though, say palm oil buyers including major consumer goods companies, must share responsibility because they don't buy enough sustainably produced oil, undermining efforts to reward those who adopt greener practises and reduce deforestation.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 686 End-of-day quote.-3.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.34% 54.28 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 433 End-of-day quote.6.88%
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD End-of-day quote.
WTI -2.14% 50.26 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aFord to name Jim Farley COO, Hinrichs to retire
RE
09:07aAbbVie leans on new treatments to forecast upbeat 2020 profit
RE
09:06aCarmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
09:00aCanada adds many more jobs than expected, unemployment rate falls
RE
08:50aMalaysian palm giant Sime Darby says it will work with environmental groups
RE
08:46aCanada Adds 34,500 Jobs in January, Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.5%
DJ
08:46aU.S. Economy Added 225,000 Jobs in January; Jobless Rate Ticked Up to 3.6%
DJ
08:45aFutures extend declines after January jobs data
RE
08:45aBrazil Inflation Slowed in January as Meat Prices Declined
DJ
08:44aTurkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'NO CONCRETE PROPOSITION' FROM U.S. TO BACK HUAWEI RIVAL ERICSSON: Swedish minister
3Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5Large stocks, subdued China demand to cap cobalt prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group