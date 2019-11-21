Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysian state takes court action against Petronas to recoup tax - Bernama

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 04:57am EST
A car passes by a Petronas petrol station in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia's state of Sarawak filed a writ summons and statement of claim against national energy firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd on Thursday to recover taxes owed, according to media reports.

National news agency Bernama reported that the company, better known as Petronas, was said to be the only oil and gas company operating in the state that had not paid the 5% state sales tax imposed at the start of this year.

Sarawak Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister's Department Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the court action was taken to recover the state sales tax owed by Petronas.

"As a result, the state government is left with no choice but to commence legal action for the recovery of the unpaid taxes due," Sharifah said in a statement reported by Bernama.

The statement did not mention the amount the state was seeking from Petronas, according to the Bernama report.

Petronas, which manages Malaysia's oil and gas reserves, did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.

Reuters reported last month that Sarawak would drop a demand for a quadrupling of the royalties paid by energy giant Petronas, but was pushing for production-sharing and other agreements.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had said that his ruling coalition's election manifesto pledge of increasing royalties to the states to 20% was not workable and could "kill" Petronas, the world's third largest exporter of liquefied natural gas and Malaysia's biggest cash earner. Raising the royalty payments could have crippled its expansion programme.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTION S.A. 0.00% 2.99 End-of-day quote.2.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.67% 62.14 Delayed Quote.16.92%
WTI -0.42% 56.8 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aUK stocks hammered as trade hopes dwindle; Royal Mail sinks
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aECB may lower bar for bank mergers but not green finance
RE
05:15aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Nearly $700 Million in Cumulative Funding Has Been Invested into Energy Blockchain Development
BU
05:15aGlobal Economy to Stagnate if Trade Uncertainty Persists, OECD Warns
DJ
05:12aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slump on U.S.-China row over Hong Kong, trade deal uncertainty
RE
05:11aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : The Infrastructure of Securities Markets Regulation - Colm Kincaid, Director of Securities and Markets Supervision
PU
05:11aVÍS : Viðskipti fjárhagslega tengds aðila
PU
05:11aGOBIMIN : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil drops amid new concern over prospects for U.S.-China trade deal
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Aviva shares drop as strategy update leaves investors underwhelmed
5China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group