Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Maldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two resort islands locked down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 01:26am EST

The Maldives has curbed movement on several resort islands, authorities said on Sunday, after the country reported its first two cases of coronavirus.

The two infected people, who are both staff at the Kuredu Island Resort, tested positive late on Saturday. They are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there.

There are more than 1,400 people on the island, split equally between guests and staff, according to the tourism ministry.

"These two cases which tested positive are from a resort. They are employees of the resort and are now quarantined," said Ali Waheed, the tourism minister of the island nation, the economy of which is heavily dependent on foreign tourists.

"The period for the temporary restrictions will be decided by the medical teams. Right now, we have identified people who were in contact with the patients and they are in self-isolation along with secondary contacts. At this time we can say that these individuals will be monitored for fourteen days."

Waheed said the country was still deciding whether tourists who were not in contact with the patients would be allowed to leave.

It has banned passengers originating from or who had transited through or spent any time in Italy in the preceding 14 days, effective from Sunday.

Officials at the Kuredu Island Resort were not immediately reachable for comment.

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) said on Sunday it had introduced "temporary restrictive measures" on a second island after an Italian national developed symptoms at the Sandies resort on Bathala island. It was unclear how many people were on the island.

It added two French nationals on a third island who showed symptoms of the disease had tested negative, and restrictions on travel there had been lifted.

By Mohamed Junayd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aParaguay confirms its first case of coronavirus
RE
01:26aMaldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two resort islands locked down
RE
12:18aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Joint statement CDF & Secretary - ADF confirms two cases of COVID-19 virus
PU
03/07Trump, Bolsonaro to Discuss Venezuela and Trade -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/07TRUMP : No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil
RE
03/07TRUMP : No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil
RE
03/07Trump, Bolsonaro to Discuss Venezuela and Trade -- Update
DJ
03/07China January-February exports tumble, imports down as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
03/07China January-February exports tumble, imports down as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
03/07Trump, Bolsonaro to Discuss Venezuela and Trade
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berlin Cameron and Perksy Release National Study Revealing Women Want Brands to Drive Change, Not Just Sale..
2SK TELECOM CO.,LTD : SK TELECOM : Singtel and AIS Invest in a New Gaming Joint Venture
3YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Yara to sell its 25% share in Qatar Fertiliser Company
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : press conference in Abu Dhabi cancelled due to coronavirus
5HUITAO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : HUITAO TECHNOLOGY : Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Defi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group