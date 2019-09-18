Mali Lithium : Disclosure Document

Important Notice

This Prospectus is dated 18 September 2019 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. Application will be made to ASX for quotation of the securities offered under this Prospectus within 7 days of this date.

Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. No securities will be allotted or issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

Nature of this Prospectus

The New Shares which will be issued pursuant to this Prospectus are in the same class of Shares that have been quoted on the official list of the ASX during the 12 months prior to the issue of this Prospectus.

This Prospectus is a 'transaction specific prospectus' to which the special content rules under section 713 of the Corporations Act apply. That provision allows the issue of a more concise prospectus in relation to an offer of securities in a class which has been continuously quoted by ASX in the 3 months prior to the date of the prospectus. In general terms 'transaction specific prospectuses' are only required to contain information in relation to the effect of the issue of New Shares on the Company and the rights attaching to the New Shares. It is not necessary to include general information in relation to all of the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or prospects of the issuing company.

This Prospectus contains information only to the extent to which it is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find the information in it. It does not include all of the information that would be included in a prospectus for an initial public offer.

Prospectus availability

Eligible Shareholders can obtain a copy of this Prospectus during the Offer period on the Company's website at www.malilithium.comor by

contacting the Company. If you access an electronic copy of this Prospectus, you should ensure that you download and read the entire Prospectus.

The electronic copy of this Prospectus available from the Company's website will not include a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Eligible Shareholders will only be able to accept the Offer by completing the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies this Prospectus or by making payment using BPAY® (refer to section 7.8 of this Prospectus for further information).

Prospectus - Mali Lithium Limited