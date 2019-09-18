|
Mali Lithium : Disclosure Document
09/18/2019 | 12:42am EDT
Prospectus
Mali Lithium Limited
ACN 113 931 105
For a renounceable pro rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of approximately 66 million New Shares at an issue price of $0.08 per New Share on the basis of 1 New Share for every 4 Existing Shares held, together with one attaching Option for every 2 New Shares held issued, to raise up to approximately $5.3 million before issue costs.
Eligible Shareholders may, in addition to their Entitlement, apply for Shortfall Shares.
The Offer is partially underwritten by CPS Capital Group Pty Limited for $2.5 million.
This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document including the Entitlement and Acceptance Form. If you have any questions about the New Shares being offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your professional adviser. An investment in the New Shares offered under this Prospectus is highly speculative.
This Prospectus is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the US and the District of Columbia). This Prospectus is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
Important Notice
This Prospectus is dated 18 September 2019 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. Application will be made to ASX for quotation of the securities offered under this Prospectus within 7 days of this date.
Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. No securities will be allotted or issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.
Nature of this Prospectus
The New Shares which will be issued pursuant to this Prospectus are in the same class of Shares that have been quoted on the official list of the ASX during the 12 months prior to the issue of this Prospectus.
This Prospectus is a 'transaction specific prospectus' to which the special content rules under section 713 of the Corporations Act apply. That provision allows the issue of a more concise prospectus in relation to an offer of securities in a class which has been continuously quoted by ASX in the 3 months prior to the date of the prospectus. In general terms 'transaction specific prospectuses' are only required to contain information in relation to the effect of the issue of New Shares on the Company and the rights attaching to the New Shares. It is not necessary to include general information in relation to all of the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or prospects of the issuing company.
This Prospectus contains information only to the extent to which it is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find the information in it. It does not include all of the information that would be included in a prospectus for an initial public offer.
Prospectus availability
Eligible Shareholders can obtain a copy of this Prospectus during the Offer period on the Company's website at www.malilithium.comor by
contacting the Company. If you access an electronic copy of this Prospectus, you should ensure that you download and read the entire Prospectus.
The electronic copy of this Prospectus available from the Company's website will not include a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Eligible Shareholders will only be able to accept the Offer by completing the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies this Prospectus or by making payment using BPAY® (refer to section 7.8 of this Prospectus for further information).
Prospectus - Mali Lithium Limited
Foreign jurisdictions
The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any of these restrictions. Failure to comply with these restrictions may violate securities laws. Applicants who are residents in countries other than Australia should consult their professional advisers as to whether any governmental or other consents are required or whether any other formalities need to be considered and followed. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it should not be lawful to make such an offer.
Disclaimer of representations
No person is authorised to provide any information or make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus.
Forward looking statements
This Prospectus contains forward looking statements that, despite being based on the Company's current expectations about future events, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside the control of the Company and the Directors. These known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward- looking statements in this Prospectus. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the risks outlined in section 6 of this Prospectus. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'believe', 'should', 'will', 'may' and similar expressions.
Privacy
Please read the privacy information located in section 8.15 of this Prospectus. By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you consent to the matters outlined in that section.
Definitions
Certain terms and abbreviations used in this Prospectus have defined meanings which are explained in the Glossary.
Enquiries
If you have any questions please call the Company Secretary on +61 8 6149 6100 or email info@malilithium.comat any time between 8.00am and 5.00pm (AWST) Monday to Friday until the Closing Date. Alternatively, consult your broker, accountant or other professional adviser.
2
Table of Contents
|
1
|
TIMETABLE TO THE OFFER .................................................................................
|
4
|
2
|
KEY OFFER TERMS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE...........................................................
|
4
|
3
|
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S LETTER ..........................................................................
|
5
|
4
|
INVESTMENT OVERVIEW AND KEY RISKS .................................................................
|
6
|
5
|
PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER...................................................................
|
10
|
6
|
RISK FACTORS ...............................................................................................
|
13
|
7
|
ACTIONS REQUIRED BY ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS .....................................................
|
24
|
8
|
DETAILS OF THE OFFER ....................................................................................
|
28
|
9
|
RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SECURITIES .................................................
|
34
|
10
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION................................................................................
|
37
|
11
|
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY AND CONSENT............................................................
|
43
|
12
|
GLOSSARY ....................................................................................................
|
44
|
13
|
PRO FORMA STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ....................................................
|
46
Corporate Directory
|
Directors
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
Alistair Cowden
|
Non-executive Chairman
|
Eric Hughes
|
Chris Evans
|
|
Managing Director
|
|
|
Mark Hepburn
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Website
|
Brendan Borg
|
Non-Executive Director
|
www.malilithium.com
|
Noel O'Brien
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
Registered Office
|
|
Share Registry*
|
Unit 18, Spectrum Building
|
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
|
100 Railway Road
|
|
Tel:
|
1300 850 505 (Within Australia)
|
|
|
|
Subiaco WA
|
6008
|
|
Tel:
|
+61 3 9415 4000 (Outside Australia)
|
|
|
|
Tel:
|
+61 8 6149 6100
|
|
|
Email:
|
info@malilithium.com
|
|
|
Auditor*
|
|
|
Solicitor to the Offer
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers
|
Atkinson Corporate Lawyers
Underwriter and Lead Manager
CPS Capital Group Pty Limited
*This party is named for informational purposes only and was not involved in the preparation of this Prospectus.
|
Prospectus - Mali Lithium Limited
|
3
|
1
|
TIMETABLE TO THE OFFER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex date - Shares trade ex Entitlement (Ex Date)
|
20 September 2019
|
|
Rights trading starts on a deferred settlement basis
|
|
|
|
|
Record date to determine Entitlement (Record Date)
|
|
7pm AEST, 23
|
|
|
|
September 2019
|
|
Prospectus with Entitlement and Acceptance Form dispatched
|
26 September 2019
|
|
Offer opens for receipt of Applications
|
|
|
|
|
Rights trading ends
|
3
|
October 2019
|
|
Closing date for acceptances
|
5pm AEDT, 10 October 2019
|
|
Notify ASX of under-subscriptions
|
15
|
October 2019
|
|
Issue of New Shares and attaching Options
|
17
|
October 2019
|
|
Normal trading of New Shares expected to commence
|
18
|
October 2019
|
|
Last date to issue Shortfall Shares (see section 8.6)
|
10 January 2020
Note: The timetable is indicative and may change, subject to the Corporations Act and Listing Rules.
|
2
|
KEY OFFER TERMS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwritten Amount
|
Full Subscription
|
|
|
|
Shares currently on issue1
|
264,510,116
|
264,510,116
|
Total Options currently on issue
|
9,500,000
|
9,500,000
|
New Shares offered under this Prospectus1
|
31,250,000
|
66,127,529
|
Listed Options offered under this Prospectus3
|
15,625,000
|
33,063,764
|
Amount raised under this Prospectus (before costs)1
|
$2,500,000
|
$5,290,202
-
This assumes no further Shares are issued prior to the Record Date.
-
The Company reserves the right to issue further securities in conjunction with the Offer using its existing 15% capacity.
-
The Company also offers the Underwriter up to 5 million Listed Options under this Prospectus. See section 8.4 for details.
|
Prospectus - Mali Lithium Limited
|
4
3 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S LETTER
Dear Shareholder,
On behalf of Mali Lithium Limited, I am pleased to invite you to participate in a partially underwritten 1 for 4 pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer (Offer) at an issue price of $0.08 per New Share.
Participants in the Offer will receive one (1) free Listed Option for every two (2) Shares issued. The Listed Options will have a strike price of $0.15 and expire two years from issue. The Offer will raise up to $5.3 million if fully subscribed with $2.5 million underwritten by CPS Securities, and sub- underwritten by Capital Drilling, who will undertake a drilling program on behalf of the Company, for $900,000 and the Chairman Alistair Cowden for $100,000.
The issue price represents a 27% and 37% discount to the VWAP of the closing price on the ASX over the last 30 and 90 trading days respectively prior to the announcement to ASX on 18 September 2019.
This Offer represents an outstanding opportunity for all Mali Lithium Shareholders to participate at an attractive price and to receive a free Listed Option for every two Shares subscribed for.
As part of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) which is due in early 2020 the Company will complete geotechnical drilling program on its fully permitted Goulamina Lithium Project. We have identified highly prospective lithium targets on our tenements and will take the opportunity to conduct Resource and Reserve expansion drilling. Despite difficult market conditions in the lithium industry we are extremely optimistic on the prospects of the Goulamina Lithium Project and remain focussed on delivering a high-quality DFS. Board and management are also encouraged by the ongoing relationship with China Minmetals Corporation after their thorough analysis of the Project as they participate in the metallurgical analysis for the DFS. China Minmetals is the biggest mining company in China, which is at the centre of the global lithium industry.
The Board also recognises the requirement to maximise shareholder value from the outstanding gold tenements within the portfolio. Mali Lithium has received $4.6 million in royalties over the last 12 months from its gold production joint venture with mining giant Barrick Gold. The Company will have drill rigs mobilised close by and sees this as the perfect opportunity to explore our gold tenements in the current high gold price environment. An in-house geological review has revealed highly prospective drill targets in a known gold bearing belt adjacent to Barrick Gold's Morila operations. Mali is the eighth largest gold producer in the world and we see an enormous opportunity to add value to our extensive gold portfolio.
Members of the Board have agreed to take up their Entitlement under the Offer and underwrite a portion. Shareholders should read the Prospectus and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form carefully and in their entirety before deciding whether to participate in the Offer. In particular, Eligible Shareholders should consider the key risk factors outlined in section 6 of this Prospectus. Specifically, the Company is yet to complete the DFS or secure funding to develop the Goulamina Lithium Project, the risks from fluctuations of the price for lithium, and risks from operating in Mali.
On behalf of your Board, I invite you to consider this investment opportunity and thank you for your ongoing support for the Company.
Yours faithfully,
Mr Chris Evans
Managing Director
Mali Lithium Limited
|
Prospectus - Mali Lithium Limited
|
5
