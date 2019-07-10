Mali Lithium : Goulamina Exploitation Permit Application Update

10 July 2019

GOULAMINA EXPLOITATION PERMIT APPLICATION UPDATE

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on the application process for the Exploitation Permit for its 100% owned Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali.

Since submitting the Exploitation Permit application in early April 2019, the Company has been working closely with La Direction Nationale de la Géologie et des Mines (DNGM) to ensure that all technical and regulatory requirements have been met. This included a presentation on the project to the DNGM leadership and technical team in late April 2019.

In recent weeks the Company was informed by the DNGM that the application had passed the technical review phase and was moving to the next approval phase which involves assessment and sign off by the Minister of Mines, Mme Lelenta Hawa Baba Bah.

Prior to this occurring the Company was required to pay the Founders Fee in accordance with the State of Mali's 2012 Mining code. The Company paid this fee in early July and is now working with the Minister to answer any queries that may arise from her review.

The Company understands that the approval process is well advanced, however cannot say when the final approval will be received. The Company is extremely happy with the progress of its Exploitation Permit application through the approval process and applauds the clarity, efficiency and technical capacity of the Malian Government throughout the process.

Commenting on the Exploitation Permit Application , Mali Lithium Managing Director Chris Evans said: "By working closely with the Malian Government we have seen our application progress through the approvals in the timelines expected and we look forward to its imminent approval and moving on to the next stages of the Goulamina Lithium Project."

Chris Evans

Managing Director