Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mali Lithium : Goulamina Exploitation Permit Application Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:03am EDT

10 July 2019

GOULAMINA EXPLOITATION PERMIT APPLICATION UPDATE

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on the application process for the Exploitation Permit for its 100% owned Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali.

Since submitting the Exploitation Permit application in early April 2019, the Company has been working closely with La Direction Nationale de la Géologie et des Mines (DNGM) to ensure that all technical and regulatory requirements have been met. This included a presentation on the project to the DNGM leadership and technical team in late April 2019.

In recent weeks the Company was informed by the DNGM that the application had passed the technical review phase and was moving to the next approval phase which involves assessment and sign off by the Minister of Mines, Mme Lelenta Hawa Baba Bah.

Prior to this occurring the Company was required to pay the Founders Fee in accordance with the State of Mali's 2012 Mining code. The Company paid this fee in early July and is now working with the Minister to answer any queries that may arise from her review.

The Company understands that the approval process is well advanced, however cannot say when the final approval will be received. The Company is extremely happy with the progress of its Exploitation Permit application through the approval process and applauds the clarity, efficiency and technical capacity of the Malian Government throughout the process.

Commenting on the Exploitation Permit Application , Mali Lithium Managing Director Chris Evans said: "By working closely with the Malian Government we have seen our application progress through the approvals in the timelines expected and we look forward to its imminent approval and moving on to the next stages of the Goulamina Lithium Project."

Chris Evans

Managing Director

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 07:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:58aASSURA : What opportunities for improved investment and design of health and social care infrastructure does health devolution provide?
PU
03:58aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
03:58aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc
PU
03:58aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - June 2019
PR
03:53aJ D WETHERSPOON : comparable sales rise, but sees higher debt
RE
03:53aF SECURE OYJ : Secure's new Global Partner Program uniies technology, training, and beneits
PU
03:53aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
03:50aLEONI : Germany's Leoni explores sale or listing of its wire and cables business
RE
03:48aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Robust, Low-Power Automotive Accelerometer from STMicroelectronics Adds Durability to Secure Remote Key Fobs
PU
03:48aNEC : to Revise Operating Segments
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3TOTAL : Divests Assets in the UK to Petrogas
4PEPSICO : PepsiCo Boosts Spending And Sales -- WSJ
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : NHS teams up with Amazon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About