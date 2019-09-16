Log in
Mali Lithium : Goulamina Project -Excellent Metallurgical Testwork Results

09/16/2019 | 11:42pm EDT

17 September 2019

Excellent Metallurgical testwork results

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) is pleased to announce excellent progress in the metallurgical testwork currently underway and designed to optimise the results obtained from the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) published 4 July 2018. The final results of this program will confirm the process design selected as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

Results have exceeded expectations with 80% overall recovery achieved from a combination of High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR) and flotation. Definitive flotation work and variability testwork is now underway. Actual plant performance is likely to be less than achieved in the lab but this is an excellent indication that the 70% recovery assumed in the PFS will be materially improved.

High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR)

A representative bulk sample of Goulamina ore at a grade of 1.7% Li2O was reduced to -4mm top size using High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR) at the Nagrom laboratory in Perth, Western Australia. HPGRs are increasingly being used for crushing hard, abrasive rock such as pegmatite ores. HPGR comminution is a proven alternative to conventional crushing equipment, offering superior availability and reduced maintenance.

Liberation of spodumene particles is crucial to achieving high flotation recoveries. The HPGR crushing principle typically enhances liberation, as opposed to conventional cone crushing, by applying force to compress the ore into a small space. This selectively breaks particles at the mineral/reject interface thus allowing improved liberation and recovery. Results of HPGR tests at different pressing forces were better than expected resulting in evenly sized reduction to the required size of 4mm at low grinding pressures.

Flotation

The HPGR crushed bulk sample at -4mm was then used for flotation testwork at Nagrom Laboratories after being ground to a P80 of 106 microns. The first stage of the program is designed to establish baseline parameters which will be used for optimisation, variability and de-risking further flotation testwork. Four different reagent schemes were tested and were informed by the rapidly evolving practice at Western Australian Spodumene operations. Table 1 below shows the

improved results for flotation. Prior to flotation, the samples were treated by magnetic separation, mica removal and de-sliming.

FLOTATION CONCENTRATE

Reagent Scheme

Overall

Grade

Flotation

Overall

Mass Yield

(%Li₂O)

Recovery

Recovery

(%)

(%)

(%)

Scheme A

23.5%

6.02

89.5%

79.5%

Scheme B

21.6%

6.06

88.6%

78.1%

Scheme C

22.7%

6.12

89.6%

79.4%

Scheme D

24.0%

6.08

90.5%

80.5%

Table 1. Flotation and overall recoveries from latest testwork

The flotation test results exceeded expectations, producing concentrate grades exceeding 6% Li₂O at 90% flotation recoveries in the rougher flotation stage, resulting in approximately 80% recovery overall. Overall recovery is calculated by subtracting the lithium lost in the preparation and beneficiation processes (flotation tailings, mica removal, slimes and magnetic separation) from the total lithium in the initial feed. These results allowed Reagent Scheme D to be established as the benchmark for the final stages of test work.

Testwork has proven that flotation efficiency is significantly improved when mica, magnetic material and slimes are removed efficiently prior to the flotation process. This is an improvement from previous testwork.

Final optimisation testwork in coming weeks will focus on further improvements to overall recovery by reducing lithium losses associated with mica removal, magnetic separation and desliming, thus ensuring results are repeatable and can be scaled up to the process plant with confidence.

This testwork program has delivered a significant improvement on the 70% recovery achieved during the PFS and suggests that ore from the world class Goulamina deposit can be beneficiated to produce a high-grade (6% Li2O) product while achieving best in class recovery of contained lithium. High recoveries, low mica content and low Iron content will further improve the DFS valuation of the project. This suggested excellent metallurgical performance will lower the operating costs per tonne of concentrate produced and enhance returns from Goulamina, further setting it apart as a world-leading project.

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Peter Kermode

Managing Director

Cannings Purple

Mali Lithium

+61 411 209 459

+61 419 853 904

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this announcement relating to the Goulamina Lithium Project is based on technical data compiled or supervised by Mr Walter Madel, a full-time employee of Mali Lithium. Mr Madel is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and a mineral processing professional with over 27 years of experience in metallurgical process and project development, process design, project implementation and operations. Of his experience, at least 5 years have been specifically focused on hard rock pegmatite Lithium processing development. Mr Madel consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

Sample used for this testwork: Whole core

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

sample extracted via HQ drilling from two ore

specialised industry

standard measurement

bodies on site in Mali - Main and West. No

tools

appropriate to

the minerals

under

sample from the Sangar ore body was sourced

investigation,

such

as

down hole

gamma

for this testwork.

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

Samples were air-freighted to Perth, Western

These examples should not be taken as

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Australia from Bamako in Mali. Whole HQ core

Include reference to measures taken to

was broken and bagged, each bag containing

ensure sample representivity and the

1m interval. Intervals were kept separate

appropriate calibration of any measurement

throughout.

tools or systems used.

Sample consists of total of six HQ drill holes to

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

represent first proposed years of mining and

that are Material to the Public Report.

included only fresh ore equivalent (no

In cases where 'industry standard' work has

been done this would be relatively simple (e.g.

weathered ore).

'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain

Three samples from Main:

1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised

GMRC238D (18m-52m)

to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In

GMRC239D (12m-79m)

other

cases,

more

explanation

may be

GMRC240D (44m-78m)

required, such as where there is coarse gold

Three samples from West:

that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

GMRC244D (12m-48m)

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure

GMRC246D (8m-43m)

of detailed information.

GMRC249D (17m-44m)

The samples are sourced from continuous

intervals of full HQ core including coarse and

fine spodumene containing core corresponding

to logging records of twin RC holes.

Total mass of bulk sample approximately

1500kg.

All whole core was crushed at ALS laboratories

to -32mm to comply with the specifications of

the HPGR vendor conducting the HPGR

testwork at ALS technologies.

After completing HPGR crushing at ALS, the

bulk sample was shipped to Nagrom

laboratories for final HPGR crushing and

subsequent metallurgical testwork.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

Drill holes were completed by diamond drilling

techniques

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

techniques.

sonic,

etc) and details

(e.g. core

diameter,

Diamond drill hole are HQ-sized (64mm

triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

diameter core).

face-sampling bit or other type, whether core

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and

Recovery of HQ drill core is generally 100% due

recovery

chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

to the competent nature of the ore.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

Drill sample quality is considered to be

and ensure representative nature of the

excellent.

samples.

The core recovered is considered to be

Whether a relationship exists between sample

representative of the ore body at the drill

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

location and fit for sampling.

may have occurred due to preferential

ML does not consider any bias as there was no

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

loss or gain of fine or coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

All cored material has been geologically logged

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

by Company geologists.

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

Where

appropriate,

geological

logging

Resource estimation, mining studies and

recorded the abundance of specific minerals,

metallurgical studies.

rock types and weathering using a standardised

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative

logging system.

in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

Diamond drilled holes for metallurgical testing

photography.

were drilled as twins to previously drilled RC

The total length and percentage of the

holes to ensure the mineralised intervals are

relevant intersections logged.

representative.

All core was photographed in trays in wet and

dry state, and photographs stored in the ML

database.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

Full HQ core was utilised to make up the bulk

techniques and

quarter, half or all core taken.

sample for metallurgical testing.

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

For

metallurgical testwork,

all samples were

preparation

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or

crushed by HPGR and screened to -3.35mm

dry.

after completion of HPGR testwork.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

At

Nagrom laboratories,

all

metallurgical

appropriateness of the sample preparation

samples were weighed, dried and crushed to -

technique.

Quality control

procedures

adopted for

all

2mm in a jaw crusher. A 1.0kg split of the

sub-sampling

stages

to

maximise

crushed sample was subsequently pulverised

representivity of samples.

in a ring mill (with tungsten-carbide bowl and

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling

rings) to achieve a nominal particle size of 85%

is

representative

of

the

in-situ material

passing 75μm.

collected,

including

for

instance

results

for

Sample

sizes

and

laboratory

preparation

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

techniques are considered to be appropriate.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Analysis for lithium and a suite of other

data and

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

elements is undertaken at ALS and Nagrom

laboratory tests

whether the technique is considered partial or

Perth by

ICP-AES

after

Sodium

Peroxide

total.

Fusion. Detection limits

for

lithium

are 0.01-

For

geophysical

tools,

spectrometers,

10%.

handheld

XRF

instruments,

etc,

the

For

remaining

elements

reported

(excluding

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 03:41:08 UTC
