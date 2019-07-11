Mali Lithium : Lycopodium to Complete Definitive Feasibility Study

11 July 2019

LYCOPODIUM APPOINTED TO COMPLETE DEFINITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR GOULAMINA

LITHIUM PROJECT

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) is pleased to announce that Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd (Lycopodium) has been appointed to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Goulamina Lithium Project, located in Mali.

With over 25 years' experience in the development and execution of projects in Africa, Lycopodium is a recognised leader in the delivery of mining projects with an exceptionally strong capability in the development of projects in West Africa.

In Africa in the past two years alone, Lycopodium has successfully designed, constructed and commissioned seven greenfield projects, and is also currently developing a further three process plants.

Lycopodium has the proven capacity, expertise and track record to support Mali Lithium in the delivery of the Goulamina DFS, and will be bringing together all of the optimisation work that the Mali Lithium team has been working on over the course of 2019.

Lycopodium's appointment for this critical piece of project development work is testament to both the Company's commitment to, and the prospectivity of, the Goulamina Lithium Project. Mali Lithium's in-house team will work closely with Lycopodium's to develop the DFS.

Commenting on the appointment of Lycopodium, Mali Lithium Managing Director Chris Evans said, "We are pleased to have secured a company of Lycopodium's calibre, with a proven track record of delivering important pieces of work like the Goulamina DFS in a timely and efficient manner.