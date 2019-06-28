Log in
Mali Lithium : Motor Vehicle Incident in Mali

06/28/2019 | 04:01am EDT

28 June 2019

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT IN MALI

On Friday 21 June, a company vehicle being driven by a local employee in Mali near the town of Bougouni was involved in a serious motor vehicle incident. Local authorities have now completed their investigation and no charges are being laid against the driver of the company vehicle.

In parallel with the regulatory authorities investigation the company is conducting its own incident investigation. The Company investigation is focused on the application of internal procedures to determine if they are both appropriate and or were followed. The overarching objective of the internal procedures being to keep both employees and the communities we work within safe from harm. A review of related procedures will be undertaken at the completion of the company investigation to ensure the procedure are effective.

Chris Evans

Managing Director

Birimian Limited

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 08:00:03 UTC
