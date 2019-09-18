Mali Lithium : Renounceable Rights Issue Letter to Shareholders

MLL

18 September 2019

RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

On 18 September 2019 Mali Lithium Limited (Company) announced a renounceable pro rata offer of approximately 66 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.08 per New Share, with 1 attaching option (exercise price $0.15 expiring 2 years from issue) (Listed Options) for every 2 New Share issued (Rights Issue).

The Rights Issue is offered to holders of the Company's fully paid shares held as at 7:00pm (EST) on 23 September 2019 (Record Date) with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand, on the basis of 1 New Share for every 4 shares held, and will raise up to approximately $5.3 million (before costs).

The Rights Issue is partially underwritten by CPS Capital Group Pty Limited for $2.5 million.

The Directors intend to apply the proceeds from the Rights Issue as follows:

Use of funds ($'000) (approx.)1 Underwritten Full Subscription Amount Drilling - Goulamina Lithium Resource Expansion 200 600 Drilling - Massigui Gold Prospect 300 600 Drilling - Dankassa Gold Prospect 300 600 Doenstream Processing Study 0 200 Exploration Camp - Goulamina 0 250 Definitive Feasibility Study augmentation 0 250 Working capital 1,436 2,354 Costs of the Offer 264 436 Total use of funds 2,500 5,290

About Mali Lithium Limited

Mali Lithium Limited, (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018.

The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to

generate near term value for shareholders.