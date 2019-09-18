Mali Lithium : Renounceable Rights Issue Letter to Shareholders

MLL
18 September 2019
Dear Shareholder
RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE
On 18 September 2019 Mali Lithium Limited (Company) announced a renounceable pro rata offer of approximately 66 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.08 per New Share, with 1 attaching option (exercise price $0.15 expiring 2 years from issue) (Listed Options) for every 2 New Share issued (Rights Issue).
The Rights Issue is offered to holders of the Company's fully paid shares held as at 7:00pm (EST) on 23 September 2019 (Record Date) with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand, on the basis of 1 New Share for every 4 shares held, and will raise up to approximately $5.3 million (before costs).
The Rights Issue is partially underwritten by CPS Capital Group Pty Limited for $2.5 million.
The Directors intend to apply the proceeds from the Rights Issue as follows:
|
Use of funds ($'000) (approx.)1
|
Underwritten
|
Full Subscription
|
|
Amount
|
|
Drilling - Goulamina Lithium Resource Expansion
|
200
|
600
|
Drilling - Massigui Gold Prospect
|
300
|
600
|
Drilling - Dankassa Gold Prospect
|
300
|
600
|
Doenstream Processing Study
|
0
|
200
|
Exploration Camp - Goulamina
|
0
|
250
|
Definitive Feasibility Study augmentation
|
0
|
250
|
Working capital
|
1,436
|
2,354
|
Costs of the Offer
|
264
|
436
|
Total use of funds
|
2,500
|
5,290
About Mali Lithium Limited
Mali Lithium Limited, (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018.
The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to
generate near term value for shareholders.
-
This table is a statement of the proposed application of the funds raised as at the date of the Prospectus. As with any budget, intervening events and new circumstances have the potential to affect the Company's decisions. The Company reserves the right to vary the way funds are applied.
-
Funds raised will, in the event less than Fully Subscription is received, be allocated firstly towards the costs of the Rights Issue and lastly towards working capital.
The Company expects the Rights Issue to be conducted in accordance with the following timetable:
|
Ex date - Shares trade ex Entitlement (Ex Date)
|
20
|
September 2019
|
Rights trading commences on deferred settlement basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record date to determine Entitlement (Record Date)
|
23
|
September 2019
|
Prospectus with Entitlement and Acceptance Form dispatched
|
26
|
September 2019
|
Offer opens for receipt of Applications
|
|
|
|
|
Rights trading ends
|
3 October 2019
|
Closing date for acceptances
|
10
|
October 2019
|
Notify ASX of under-subscriptions
|
15
|
October 2019
|
Issue of New Shares
|
17
|
October 2019
|
Dispatch of shareholding statements
|
18
|
October 2019
|
Normal trading of New Shares expected to commence
|
|
|
|
|
The Directors may extend the Closing Date subject to the Corporations Act and Listing Rules.
The New Shares issued pursuant to the Rights Issue will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. Application has been made for the quotation of the New Shares and Listed Options. The Rights Issue will be offered under a prospectus which was lodged with ASIC on 17 September 2019 (Prospectus), and which will be sent to Eligible Shareholders shortly after the Record Date. Shareholders should consider the Prospectus carefully in deciding whether to acquire securities offered under the Rights Issue.
The Company's capital structure before and after completion of the Rights Issue is set out below:
|
|
Underwritten
|
Full
|
|
Amount
|
Subscription
|
Shares currently on issue1
|
264,510,116
|
264,510,116
|
New Shares offered under this Prospectus1
|
31,250,000
|
66,127,529
|
Total fully paid ordinary shares on issue following the
|
295,760,116
|
330,637,645
|
Offer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Options currently on issue2
|
9,500,000
|
9,500,000
|
Listed Options offered under this Prospectus2,3
|
15,625,000
|
33,063,764
-
This assumes no further Shares are issued prior to the Record Date.
-
The Company has also agreed to issue the Underwriter up to 5 million Listed Options
-
The Company reserves the right to issue further securities in conjunction with the Offer using its existing 15% capacity.
Please contact the Company on +61 8 6149 6100 or info@malilithium.comif you have any queries, or consult your stockbroker or professional adviser.
We look forward to your participation in the Rights Issue.
Yours faithfully
Chris Evans
Managing Director
Mali Lithium Limited
18 September 2019
Dear Shareholder
RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE - NOTIFICATION TO INELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS
On 18 September 2019 Mali Lithium Limited (Company) announced a renounceable pro rata offer of approximately 66 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.08 per New Share, with 1 attaching option (exercise price $0.15 expiring 2 years from issue) (Listed Options) for every 2 New Share issued (Rights Issue).
The Rights Issue is offered to holders of the Company's fully paid shares held as at 7:00pm (EST) on 23 September 2019 (Record Date) with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand, on the basis of 1 New Share for every 4 shares held, and will raise up to approximately $5.3 million (before costs).
The Company has decided that it is impractical to make offers under the Rights Issue to shareholders with a registered address outside Australia or New Zealand (Ineligible Shareholders), having regard to the number of such shareholders, their holdings and the compliance costs required to offer the Shares under the Rights Issue to those shareholders.
Unfortunately, since you are an Ineligible Shareholder, no offer is being made to you and the offer document prepared by the Company in relation to the Rights Issue will not be sent to you. In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company has appointed CPS Capital Group Pty Limited to sell Ineligible Shareholders' entitlements, and to account to them for the net proceeds of sale (if any).
This letter is neither an offer to issue new shares to you, nor an invitation for you to apply for new shares, and you do not have to take any further action in relation to the Rights Issue.
