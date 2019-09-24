Log in
Mali Lithium : Rights Issue Commence Trading - MLLRB

09/24/2019 | 12:07am EDT

20th September 2019

Rights Commence Trading

Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) ("Mali Lithium" or "Company") is pleased to confirm that the rights the subject of the Company's Entitlements Offer announced on 18th September 2019 have commenced trading under the ASX ticker MLLRB.

Under the Entitlements Offer timetable the rights will continue trading until 3rd October 2019.

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Peter Kermode

Managing Director

Cannings Purple

Mali Lithium

+61 411 209 459

+61 419 853 904

Chris Evans

Managing Director

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 04:06:01 UTC
