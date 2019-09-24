Mali Lithium : Rights Issue Commence Trading - MLLRB

20th September 2019

Rights Commence Trading

Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) ("Mali Lithium" or "Company") is pleased to confirm that the rights the subject of the Company's Entitlements Offer announced on 18th September 2019 have commenced trading under the ASX ticker MLLRB.

Under the Entitlements Offer timetable the rights will continue trading until 3rd October 2019.

