Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mali Lithium : to Commence Gold Drilling at Koting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:09am EDT

3 October 2019

Mali Lithium to Commence Gold Drilling at Koting

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) is pleased to announce that the infill drilling program at its Koting prospect, located within the Massigui Project area in Mali, is scheduled to commence in mid October 2019.

The Massigui project area is located within the prolific gold producing Birimian Belt (see figure 1). The program will comprise 12 reverse cycle (RC) drill holes, with three holes to be drilled on each of four sections to infill and extend the currently known mineralisation at Koting, identified during earlier drilling campaigns.

The program is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, with assay results expected to be available several weeks thereafter. Previous RC, aircore and diamond drilling at Koting indicate an East dipping mineralised zone that showed promising gold mineralisation.

Previous drill results are shown in figure 21 and notable results included:

  • 9m @ 7.53 g/t Au
  • 5m @ 4.88 g/t Au
  • 3m @ 4.67 g/t Au
  • 26m @ 1.54 g/t Au

1 BGS ASX Announcement Broad Mineralised Extensions to High Grade Zones Defined in Drilling at Massigui Gold Project 1 July 2015

Mali Lithium Limited confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the estimates in the initial ASX announcement dated 1 July 2015 continue to apply and have not materially changed

Figure 1 - Mali Lithium tenements in relation to other gold mines in Southern Mali

The upcoming program will be conducted by Capital Drilling (which is underwriting $900,000 of Mali Lithium's current entitlement issue) with new holes to be drilled from east to west with a dip of -60 degrees.

The Massigui Project area is conveniently situated approximately 20km from Barrick Gold's Morilla Mine in Southern Mali. It was at Morilla where gold from the Company's nearby Viper and N'tiola prospects was processed under the joint venture with Barrick Gold during 2018 and 2019.

Upon completion of the program at Koting the drill rigs will be moved to Goulamina to conduct infill and extension drilling on the existing Mineral Resource.

Figure 2: Historical Drill results at Koting

Commenting on the Koting drilling campaign, Mali Lithium Managing Director Chris Evans said: "Over the past year we have focused on advancing our highly prospective lithium assets at Goulamina.

"However, with the gold price sitting at an all-time high we are taking the opportunity to advance exploration on our tenements with known gold mineralisation, in parallel with progressing Goulamina.

"The Koting prospect is situated close to the Morila Mine making the logistics of this drill campaign relatively easy. In addition, it is then a fairly short move to Goulamina for the rigs to commence exploration and expansion drilling on our flagship Lithium project."

Figure 3 - Planned and previous drilling at the Koting Gold Project

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Peter Kermode

Managing Director

Cannings Purple

Mali Lithium

+61 411 209 459

+61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 05:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:41aALPHABET : Southeast Asia's internet economy to hit $300 bln by 2025 - report
RE
01:36aWorld's largest banks lagging in sustainable finance
RE
01:35aPARAGON ID SA : SPS enters into an exclusive and worldwide patent licence agreement for Paragon ID’s copper wire embedded inductive coupling technologies
AN
01:29aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Lineup at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 World Premieres for MI-TECH CONCEPT - the electrified SUV Concept Car Super Height K-Wagon Concept - the new K-Car concept
PU
01:29a2019 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Thales sets out its action plan following the integration of Gemalto and updates its medium-term financial objectives
PU
01:29aTHALES : Journée Investisseurs 2019 - Présentation - 3 octobre 2019 (uniquement en Anglais)
PU
01:29aBANK OF JAPAN : Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate
PU
01:29aTHALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Slideshow - 3 october 2019
PU
01:29aTHALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Press release - 3 October 2019
PU
01:24aKANEMATSU : signed Reseller agreement with Filament for APAC region
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group