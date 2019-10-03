3 October 2019

Mali Lithium to Commence Gold Drilling at Koting

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) is pleased to announce that the infill drilling program at its Koting prospect, located within the Massigui Project area in Mali, is scheduled to commence in mid October 2019.

The Massigui project area is located within the prolific gold producing Birimian Belt (see figure 1). The program will comprise 12 reverse cycle (RC) drill holes, with three holes to be drilled on each of four sections to infill and extend the currently known mineralisation at Koting, identified during earlier drilling campaigns.

The program is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, with assay results expected to be available several weeks thereafter. Previous RC, aircore and diamond drilling at Koting indicate an East dipping mineralised zone that showed promising gold mineralisation.

Previous drill results are shown in figure 21 and notable results included:

9m @ 7.53 g/t Au

5m @ 4.88 g/t Au

3m @ 4.67 g/t Au

26m @ 1.54 g/t Au

1 BGS ASX Announcement Broad Mineralised Extensions to High Grade Zones Defined in Drilling at Massigui Gold Project 1 July 2015

Mali Lithium Limited confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the estimates in the initial ASX announcement dated 1 July 2015 continue to apply and have not materially changed