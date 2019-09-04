Log in
Mali Lithium : to Drill Gold Portfolio Following Review

09/04/2019 | 03:22am EDT

4 September 2019

Mali Lithium to Drill Gold Portfolio Following Review

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) has completed a full review of its African gold assets with a drill program likely to be commenced later in the year.

Mail Lithium has received a total of A$4.46 million in royalty revenues from its gold mining joint venture with Barrick Gold over the last 12 months, with the Company's gold assets complementing its main focus on the world-class Goulamina Lithium Project.

Mali Lithium managing director Chris Evans said with work progressing well on the Goulamina project, the Company was taking the opportunity to drive more value from its gold portfolio in parallel with development of its flagship Lithium project.

"The Mali Lithium Board and management team remain focused on completing the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in the first quarter of 2020 for the development of our Goulamina Lithium Project but the current gold price has created an opportunity to consider options to further unlock the potential in our gold portfolio," Mr Evans said.

"Our joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation, one of the largest gold miners in the world, has already successfully produced 64,000 ounces of gold from our tenements in the last 12 months, and the A$4.46 million in royalties we have received has been a welcome inflow of revenue.

"The elevated gold price has resulted in higher than anticipated revenues from the Barrick joint venture.

"Now that we have identified highly prospective drill targets in the review of our gold portfolio, it is an ideal time to capitalise on these high prices."

Mali Lithium had already planned to have a drill rig operating in Mali to conduct work at Goulamina later this year and will transport the rig to its gold assets when that work is complete.

"We will have a drill rig in Mali to generate technical information, infill and extend resources and reserves to enhance the Goulamina DFS later this year.

Given that the Company gold tenements are geographically close to Goulamina this is an ideal opportunity to design a program to test high priority drill targets. We look forward to proving drilling details to the market shortly." Mr Evans said.

"The fact that we have previously mined and produced gold from some of these tenements with Barrick gives us confidence that there is more value to be realised."

Mali is the third largest gold producer in Africa and the Company's gold tenements are in close proximity to a number of world-class gold operations operated by international companies, including Barrick, Resolute Mining and Anglo Gold Ashanti.

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Peter Kermode

Managing Director

Cannings Purple

Mali Lithium

+61 411 209 459

+61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018.

The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:21:03 UTC
