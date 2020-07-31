Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Malingshan Tea Expo Garden Titled "T...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:41am EDT

Recently, the 'Seminar on High-quality Development of Jiangsu Tea Industry' was held in Liyang City. Experts and scholars in the tea industry from all over the country met up to discuss the innovation and development of tea industry, brand enhancement, and tea tourism integration in Jiangsu Province. Malingshan Tea Culture Expo Park in Xinyi City (a county-level city under the jurisdiction of Xuzhou City) was awarded the title of 'Top 10 Ecological Tea Gardens'.

After more than ten years of hard work, the Malingshan tea plantation area has exceeded 200 hectares and now boasts a spectacular landscape featuring 'green belts around the mountainside'. More efforts will be put into promoting tourism around the tea plantation and pursuing green development in the coming years.

Disclaimer

Xuzhou Municipal Government published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:40:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:52aBEKAERT : 2020 first half-year results  31 Jul 2020
PU
03:52aSAINT GOBAIN : H1-2020 Results Presentation
PU
03:52aMERSEN : 2020 Half-Year Report
PU
03:51aSpanish banks Caixabank, Sabadell set aside 1.4 billion euros in provisions
RE
03:51aFLUIDRA S A : accelerates results despite Covid-19 rising net profit to 54.9 million euros
AQ
03:48aEXCLUSIVE : Urged on by central bank, China weighs antitrust probe into Alipay, WeChat Pay - sources
RE
03:48aBRIGHTER PUBL : A new proposal for the Chairman of the Board will be presented later
AQ
03:47aTENABLE : Presentations
PU
03:47aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon posts biggest profit ever at height of pandemic in U.S
2FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
3APPLE INC. : Big Tech surges as reports impress in coronavirus downturn
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
5UMICORE : UMICORE: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group