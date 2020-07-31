Malingshan Tea Expo Garden Titled "T...

Recently, the 'Seminar on High-quality Development of Jiangsu Tea Industry' was held in Liyang City. Experts and scholars in the tea industry from all over the country met up to discuss the innovation and development of tea industry, brand enhancement, and tea tourism integration in Jiangsu Province. Malingshan Tea Culture Expo Park in Xinyi City (a county-level city under the jurisdiction of Xuzhou City) was awarded the title of 'Top 10 Ecological Tea Gardens'.

After more than ten years of hard work, the Malingshan tea plantation area has exceeded 200 hectares and now boasts a spectacular landscape featuring 'green belts around the mountainside'. More efforts will be put into promoting tourism around the tea plantation and pursuing green development in the coming years.