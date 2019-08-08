Malita Investments : Company Announcement - Approval of Interim Financial Statements & Dividend Proposal

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C (THE "COMPANY") Board Meeting held for the approval of the Interim Financial Statements Date of Announcement 8 August 2019 Reference 75/2019 In Terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

During the meeting of the Board of Directors of Malita Investments p.l.c. held on Wednesday 7 August 2019, the Company's condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were approved.

The interim financial statements are attached herewith and are also available for viewing at the Company's registered office or electronically on http://www.malitainvestments.com/financial-

statements/financial-statements-2019

The Directors of the Company have also approved the payment of a gross interim dividend €1,955,026 or €0.0132 per share equating to an interim net dividend of €1,270,767 or €0.00858 per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 September 2019 to the Shareholders on the Company's share register at close of business at the Malta Stock Exchange on 21 August 2019.

