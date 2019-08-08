Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Malita Investments : Company Announcement - Approval of Interim Financial Statements & Dividend Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 03:50am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C

(THE "COMPANY")

Board Meeting held for the approval of

the Interim Financial Statements

Date of Announcement

8 August 2019

Reference

75/2019

In Terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

The following is a Company Announcement issued by the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority

QUOTE

During the meeting of the Board of Directors of Malita Investments p.l.c. held on Wednesday 7 August 2019, the Company's condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were approved.

The interim financial statements are attached herewith and are also available for viewing at the Company's registered office or electronically on http://www.malitainvestments.com/financial-

statements/financial-statements-2019

The Directors of the Company have also approved the payment of a gross interim dividend €1,955,026 or €0.0132 per share equating to an interim net dividend of €1,270,767 or €0.00858 per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 September 2019 to the Shareholders on the Company's share register at close of business at the Malta Stock Exchange on 21 August 2019.

UNQUOTE

By Order of the Board

Signed

Donald Vella

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Malita Investments plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 07:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aRIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP : Avviso pubblicato sul Corriere della Sera relativo alla Relazione Semestrale al 30 giugno 2019
PU
04:16aINTERSERVE : wins contract worth more than £2.5 millio...
PU
04:16aPUBLISHED THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BOND LOAN &LDQUO;EURO 25,000,000.00 NOTES TWO 2019 &NDASH; ISIN CODE : IT0004991573”
PU
04:16aMERCEDES-BENZ CARS AND VANS AT THE 2019 INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW : on the way to an emission-free future
PU
04:16aRAUTE OYJ : to initiate cooperation negotiations
AQ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Entertainment Group
PU
04:15aPILOT PROJECT : Daimler Trucks is teaching trucks how to pay
PU
04:15aGOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for H1 2019
PU
04:15aNICKEL SIZZLE : Hot money piles into metal on Indonesia ore ban talk
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group