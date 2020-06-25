Mallee growers: tune in to find out what's new in grains research

Victorian Mallee grain growers are being provided with a unique opportunity to learn the latest outcomes from grains research and development which offer the potential for positive impact on-farm.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is hosting a Grains Research Update for growers in the Sea Lake district via an online platform on Tuesday, July 21.

The GRDC will beam the Update on to screens across the district, ensuring growers are provided with expert advice and research insights to guide them through the remainder of the current cropping season and beyond.

GRDC Grower Relations Manager - South, Tom Blake, encourages growers and advisers to tune in for a brief but dynamic program from 9.30 to 11am.

'To be streamed live, the Sea Lake Update will enable growers to tap into GRDC research relevant to their farming systems,' Mr Blake says.

'The online Update format is a forced departure from the in-person regional event we were originally planning.

'However, we are committed to ensuring that growers don't miss out on the latest research findings, advice and recommendations to inform their tactical decision-making for improved profitability.'

Without leaving the warmth of their home or office, participants can hear from and interact with a number of experts on a range of topics hand-picked for their relevance to local growers.

Live question and answer sessions will feature:

Greg Condon, WeedSmart. Broadleaf weed control in pulses - what are the options? Mr Condon will discuss some new technologies that are helping with weed control, as well as some existing agronomic practices that can be implemented now.

Garry Rosewarne, Agriculture Victoria. What herbicide-tolerant pulse varieties are in the pipeline for Mallee farming systems?

Michael Moodie, Frontier Farming. Risks and rewards of deep ripping - what have we learnt from the 2020 season and from hindsight?

Mallee grower Alistair Murdoch will contribute to discussions around applying research outcomes to local conditions and farming systems.