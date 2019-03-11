Malta Financial Services Authority Partners with CipherTrace for Virtual Asset Business Compliance

The Malta Financial Services Authority (‘MFSA’) is partnering up with
CipherTrace Compliance Monitoring to monitor and manage business risks
related to Malta licensed virtual asset businesses and cryptocurrencies.
The CipherTrace Compliance Monitoring solution continuously rates the
risks of cryptocurrency businesses to protect consumers, investors and
business partners.
CipherTrace is an effective Supervisory Technology (‘SupTech’) tool
which, through the cryptocurrency anti-money laundering, cryptocurrency
forensics, and blockchain threat intelligence solutions it offers, will
enable MFSA to manage the risk associated with virtual asset businesses.
“Being strongly aware of the money laundering and financing of terrorism
risks associated with entities operating in this sphere, the decision
has been taken to engage the services of CipherTrace in order to reduce
fraud and detect transactions with illegal sources of funds. CipherTrace
Compliance Monitoring will provide the MFSA with powerful oversight
tools to automate regulatory processes and audit the risk management of
virtual asset businesses that are licensed in Malta,” said MFSA Chief
Executive Officer, Joseph Cuschieri.
CipherTrace Compliance Monitoring uses machine learning to de-anonymize
transactions, which helps regulators evaluate and monitor the
trustworthiness of virtual asset businesses. This solution tracks the
risk exposure of virtual asset businesses including cryptocurrency
exchanges, collective investment schemes and initial coin offerings
(ICOs) to gauge and measure potential exposure. “This SupTech will allow
the MFSA to monitor the activities of crypto businesses both pre- as
well as post-authorisation stage,” said Dave Jevans, CEO CipherTrace.
“Cryptocurrency businesses often have difficulty establishing trust and
maintaining banking relationships because of their perceived risk. Banks
and other financial institutions use the CipherTrace Compliance
Monitoring solution to help decide which virtual asset businesses to
trust as corporate customers. These insights help banks avoid de-risking
by turning away valuable customers in this lucrative and fast growing
sector,” said Dave Jevans, CEO CipherTrace.
CipherTrace helps assure the trustworthiness of virtual asset market
participants worldwide, and through its Compliance Monitoring solution
delivers a broad, high-resolution view of the cryptocurrency transaction
landscape.
CipherTrace machine learning algorithms calculate risk levels for
exchanges, addresses, wallets and other entities based on known
associations, criminal addresses, and money laundering services.
CipherTrace also profiles hundreds of global exchanges, dark markets,
mixers, gambling services, high-yield investment products, and ATMs to
determine risk levels of transactions based on activity related to
suspicious addresses and wallets.
About CipherTrace
CipherTrace develops cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering,
cryptocurrency forensics, and blockchain threat intelligence solutions.
Leading exchanges, banks, investigators, regulators and digital asset
businesses use CipherTrace to trace transaction flows and comply with
regulatory anti-money laundering requirements, fostering trust in the
cryptocurrency economy. Its quarterly CipherTrace Cryptocurrency
Anti-Money Laundering Report has become an authoritative industry data
source. CipherTrace was founded in 2015 by experienced Silicon Valley
entrepreneurs with deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments,
banking, encryption, and virtual currencies. The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security Science and Technology (S&T) and DARPA initially
funded CipherTrace, and it is backed by leading Silicon Valley venture
capital investors. Visit www.ciphertrace.com
for more information or follow the company on Twitter: @CipherTrace and
LinkedIn: /company/CipherTrace
About MFSA
The MFSA is the single regulator of financial services in Malta,
covering banks, insurance companies, investment services, trusts and
pensions. As of last year, the MFSA became the first European regulator
to develop a framework to regulate virtual financial assets. The MFSA’s
mission, as enshrined in its Vision 2021, is to enhance its position as
an independent, proactive and trustworthy supervisory authority with the
main purpose of safeguarding the integrity of markets and maintaining
stability within the financial sector, for the benefit and protection of
consumers. Over 2,300 entities are licensed by the MFSA to operate in
the financial services sector, which makes up 11% of the Maltese Gross
Domestic Product.
