Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Malta Financial Services Authority Partners with CipherTrace for Virtual Asset Business Compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:21am EDT

-MFSA implements Cryptocurrency Intelligence to regulate virtual asset businesses licensed in Malta

-This Supervisory Technology Tool will enable MFSA to better identify fraud and prevent money laundering and funding of terrorism

-In line with its mission, MFSA keeps investing in technology systems to protect consumers and investors

The Malta Financial Services Authority (‘MFSA’) is partnering up with CipherTrace Compliance Monitoring to monitor and manage business risks related to Malta licensed virtual asset businesses and cryptocurrencies. The CipherTrace Compliance Monitoring solution continuously rates the risks of cryptocurrency businesses to protect consumers, investors and business partners.

CipherTrace is an effective Supervisory Technology (‘SupTech’) tool which, through the cryptocurrency anti-money laundering, cryptocurrency forensics, and blockchain threat intelligence solutions it offers, will enable MFSA to manage the risk associated with virtual asset businesses. “Being strongly aware of the money laundering and financing of terrorism risks associated with entities operating in this sphere, the decision has been taken to engage the services of CipherTrace in order to reduce fraud and detect transactions with illegal sources of funds. CipherTrace Compliance Monitoring will provide the MFSA with powerful oversight tools to automate regulatory processes and audit the risk management of virtual asset businesses that are licensed in Malta,” said MFSA Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Cuschieri.

CipherTrace Compliance Monitoring uses machine learning to de-anonymize transactions, which helps regulators evaluate and monitor the trustworthiness of virtual asset businesses. This solution tracks the risk exposure of virtual asset businesses including cryptocurrency exchanges, collective investment schemes and initial coin offerings (ICOs) to gauge and measure potential exposure. “This SupTech will allow the MFSA to monitor the activities of crypto businesses both pre- as well as post-authorisation stage,” said Dave Jevans, CEO CipherTrace.

“Cryptocurrency businesses often have difficulty establishing trust and maintaining banking relationships because of their perceived risk. Banks and other financial institutions use the CipherTrace Compliance Monitoring solution to help decide which virtual asset businesses to trust as corporate customers. These insights help banks avoid de-risking by turning away valuable customers in this lucrative and fast growing sector,” said Dave Jevans, CEO CipherTrace.

CipherTrace helps assure the trustworthiness of virtual asset market participants worldwide, and through its Compliance Monitoring solution delivers a broad, high-resolution view of the cryptocurrency transaction landscape.

CipherTrace machine learning algorithms calculate risk levels for exchanges, addresses, wallets and other entities based on known associations, criminal addresses, and money laundering services. CipherTrace also profiles hundreds of global exchanges, dark markets, mixers, gambling services, high-yield investment products, and ATMs to determine risk levels of transactions based on activity related to suspicious addresses and wallets.

About CipherTrace

CipherTrace develops cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering, cryptocurrency forensics, and blockchain threat intelligence solutions. Leading exchanges, banks, investigators, regulators and digital asset businesses use CipherTrace to trace transaction flows and comply with regulatory anti-money laundering requirements, fostering trust in the cryptocurrency economy. Its quarterly CipherTrace Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering Report has become an authoritative industry data source. CipherTrace was founded in 2015 by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments, banking, encryption, and virtual currencies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology (S&T) and DARPA initially funded CipherTrace, and it is backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Visit www.ciphertrace.com for more information or follow the company on Twitter: @CipherTrace and LinkedIn: /company/CipherTrace

About MFSA

The MFSA is the single regulator of financial services in Malta, covering banks, insurance companies, investment services, trusts and pensions. As of last year, the MFSA became the first European regulator to develop a framework to regulate virtual financial assets. The MFSA’s mission, as enshrined in its Vision 2021, is to enhance its position as an independent, proactive and trustworthy supervisory authority with the main purpose of safeguarding the integrity of markets and maintaining stability within the financial sector, for the benefit and protection of consumers. Over 2,300 entities are licensed by the MFSA to operate in the financial services sector, which makes up 11% of the Maltese Gross Domestic Product.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aVishay Intertechnology Optocouplers Feature Static dV/dt of 1000 V/µs
GL
11:37aCompany Profile for HFF
BU
11:37aHow to Spot, and Stop, Termite Infestations Before They Take Hold
GL
11:36aMAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC
AQ
11:36aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL'S COMMON SHARES TO RESUME TRADING ON NASDAQ AT 12 : 00 P.M. ET Today, Monday, March 11, 2019
PR
11:36aFirst Citizens Bank Completes Conversion of Securant Bank Division
GL
11:35aDUKE ENERGY : 8-k
PU
11:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EUR/USD Is A Bit Oversold After Draghi's Blow, Ahead Of The NFP
PU
11:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sterling Set To Stabilize Below 50% Fibonacci Level Ahead Of US NFP
PU
11:35aNASDAQ : Scheduled Resumption in Village Farms International, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.