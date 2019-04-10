Log in
Malta International Airport : Apr, 2019 Malta Airport ranks among top airports in Skytrax's World Airport Awards

04/10/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Malta International Airport was once again a high-flyer among airports of its size. Landing in Skytrax's list of top 10 airports worldwide, each hosting between five and 10 million passengers annually, Malta International Airport was the only EU airport to feature in this category.

Malta International Airport, which currently holds a four-star rating awarded by Skytrax in 2016, ranked among the best airports in its size category alongside other top performers worldwide including Adelaide Airport (Australia), Christchurch International Airport (New Zealand), Koltsovo International Airport (Russia), and Keflavík International Airport (Iceland).

An internationally renowned airline and airport audit organisation, Skytrax announced the winners of its World Airport Awards 2019 at the end of March based on air travellers' votes on service and product key performance indicators, such as check-in and security processes and retail options, for 550 airports across the globe.

"This is another vote of confidence from our passengers in our airport and the team that drives it towards reaching its ambitious goals, heartening us to keep working on turning brief airport journeys into memorable passenger experiences in line with our vision," said Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg, whilst thanking the airport team and stakeholders for their sterling work throughout the year.

The team's efforts in delivering an excellent service and the airport's high-quality facilities were not only noticed by Skytrax. Towards the beginning of March, Malta International Airport had announced that it had clinched Airports Council International's 'Best Airport in Europe' title in its size category.

The overall winner of Skytrax's World Airport Awards 2019 was Singapore Changi Airport, which has held on to the prestigious 'World Best Airport' title for seven unrivalled years since 2013.

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 11:42:04 UTC
