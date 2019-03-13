Malta International Airport : Corrigendum to Company Announcement 297.2019

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

Annual Report

Date of Announcement

11 March 2019

Reference

299/2019

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

QUOTE

Reference is made to Company Announcement 297/2019 issued on the 20 February 2019 where a hyperlinkto the financial statements was inserted to the Company's web portal.

The full set of the financial statements are now attached to this Company Announcement.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

COMPANYSECRETARY

Malta International Airport p.l.c.

C 12663

Annual Report and Financial Statements

31 December 2018

Directors' Report

Year Ended 31 December 2018

The directors present their report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Principal Activities

TheCompany's principal activities are the development, operation and management of Malta International Airport.Malta International Airport p.l.c. has a 65-year concession to operate Malta's airport, which came into effect in July2002.

Malta International Airport p.l.c. has three 100% owned operating subsidiaries; Airport Parking Limited, Sky Parks Development Limited and Sky Parks Business Centre Limited. Airport Parking Limited operates all the car parks situated on the land leased to Malta International Airport p.l.c., whilst Sky Parks Development Limited and Sky Parks Business Centre Limited run the SkyParks Business Centre building.

Malta International Airport p.l.c. also has another subsidiary; Kirkop PV Farm Limited, set up with the intention to explore opportunities in the generation of electricity using photovoltaic technologies. Kirkop PV Farm Limited, however, did not trade in 2018.

Review of the Business and Outlook

Traffic Development

Passenger traffic for 2018 totalled 6,808,177 movements at Malta International Airport, marking the achievement ofa new milestone and the airport's ninth consecutive year of growth.

Translating into a noteworthy increase of 13.2% over 2017, this annual all-time high was observed in parallel with a 13.4% increase in aircraft movements and a growth of 14.0% in seat capacity. Seat load factor dropped marginally by 0.6 percentage points to stand at 81.8%.

A total of 28 new developments were introduced in 2018 as new routes were launched and a number of carriers increased the frequency on existing routes or extended their summer schedules into the shoulder period. Cargo and mail handled throughout the year reached 17,684 tonnes, an increase of 9.3% over the previous year.

Ryanair carried the highest number of passengers in 2018, registering an 11.3% increase in passenger movements over the previous year. This growth was due to the airline basing an additional aircraft at Malta International Airport as from summer 2018, introducing 9 new routes and extending 8 routes into the winter schedule.

Air Malta registered a 22.5% increase in passenger movements, following a 23.6% increase in seat capacity. The airline added 2 aircraft to its fleet in 2018 and introduced a total of 13 new routes.

Traffic Highlights