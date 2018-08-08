4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

Malta International Airport : Traffic Results – July 2018

08/08/2018 | 10:02am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

Traffic Results-July 2018

Date of Announcement

8 August 2018

Reference

286/2018

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

QUOTE

July ended with 756,356 passenger movements at Malta International Airport, establishing a new traffic record followingof the company's announcement that it is expecting almost 6.8 millionpassengers by the end of 2018.

Translating into an increase of 12.1 per cent over the same month last year, July's total surpassed theprevious record held by August 2017 by more than 62,000 passenger movements.

Last month's upswing in passengers was observed in parallel with an 11.3per cent increase in aircraft movements and a rise of 11.5 per cent in seat capacity.

July also experienced the highest seat load factor (SLF) for the year so far at 87.1 per cent.

Malta International Airport's top five markets have remained unchangedsince April, with the United

Kingdom occupying the top spot followed by Italy, Germany, France and Spain.

While four of the top markets registered growth that ranged between 14.4 per cent and 34.3 per cent,

Germany's passenger movements decreased by 4.3per cent. This decrease resulted from a reduced schedule by TUI cruises, affecting the cruise and fly passenger traffic throughput.

JULY AT A GLANCE

Total Traffic

756,356 passenger movements

Top Market

United Kingdom (173,007 passenger movements)

Most Popular Airport

Rome, Fiumicino (42,206 passenger movements)

Aircraft Movements

5,076 take-offs & landings

Seat Capacity

868,912 seats

Fastest-growing Market (from top 5)

Spain (34.3 per cent)

Cargo and Mail

1,493 tonnes

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

COMPANYSECRETARY

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations in more than 30 countries. Being Malta's only air terminal, the airport hosts more than six million passengers annually, of which the majority are inbound tourists. To be able to cater for an ever-increasing number ofpassengers, the company has consistently invested in the terminal since the airport's privatisation in 2002, with the Terminal Reconfiguration Project set to be completed in 2018 bringing about the most recent overhaul. The airport campus itself has grown to provide over 1,500 parking spaces, and 14,000m² of office and retail space housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with projects in the offing set to bring about further expansion. The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has landed MIA among the top five airports in ACI's prestigious Airport Service Quality Awards forthe past nine years. To maximise its contribution to Malta's cultural heritage and environment, MIA set up the Malta Airport Foundation, an independently run non-profit organisation, which will be unveiling three projects in 2018.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

For more information, visitwww.maltairport.com.Alternatively, follow us on Facebook(facebook.com/maltairport).

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 08:01:05 UTC
