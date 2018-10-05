Malta International Airport : Traffic Results – September 2018

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

With 706,814 passenger movements recorded, September was yet another busy month in what is proving to be a record-setting summer for Malta International Airport. September was, in fact, the third consecutive month during which more than 700,000 passengers were welcomed by the airport team.

September's traffic brought peak holiday season to a close with more than 2.2 million passengermovements, making this three-month stretch the best quarter in the airport's history.

Translating intoan upturn of 12.8 per cent over 2017, much of September's traffic growth can beattributed to an increase in aircraft movements (+12.5 per cent) and seat capacity (+14.1 per cent)which stemmed from an enhanced summer flight schedule. September's seat loadfactor (SLF), which measures the success rate of airlines in filling up available seats, stood at 85.7 per cent.

The United Kingdom continued to top the list of Malta International Airport's top markets, followed byItaly, Germany, France and Spain. While four of these markets experienced double-digit growth, traffic from Germany dropped 7.2 per cent, following the introduction of a reduced schedule by TUI cruises.

While Rome Fiumicino topped the list of most popular airports in July and August, last month it wasknocked off the top spot by London Gatwick's 40,763 passenger movements.

SEPTEMBER AT A GLANCE Total Traffic 706,814 passenger movements Top Market United Kingdom (174,410 passenger movements) Most Popular Airport London Gatwick (40,763 passenger movements) Aircraft Movements 4,766 take-offs and landings Busiest Day 23.09.2018 (27,330 passenger movements) Seat Capacity 825,170 seats Fastest-growing Market (from top 5) Spain (+35.3%) Cargo and Mail 1,323 tonnes

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations in more than 30 countries. Being Malta's only air terminal, the airport hosts more than six million passengers annually, of which the majority are inbound tourists. To be able to cater for an ever-increasing number ofpassengers, the company has consistently invested in the terminal since the airport's privatisation in 2002, with the Terminal Reconfiguration Project set to be completed in 2018 bringing about the most recent overhaul. The airport campus itself has grown to provide over 1,500 parking spaces, and 14,000m² of office and retail space housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with projects in the offing set to bring about further expansion. The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has landed MIA among the top five airports in ACI's prestigious Airport Service Quality Awards forthe past nine years. To maximise its contribution to Malta's cultural heritage and environment, MIA set up the Malta Airport Foundation, an independently run non-profit organisation, which will be unveiling three projects in 2018.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

For more information, visitwww.maltairport.com.Alternatively, follow us on Facebook(facebook.com/maltairport).