Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Malta Post : MaltaPost Notice - Ignore messages which appear to be coming from MaltaPost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:37am CEST

We have once again recently been notified that pop-ups or messages, seemingly originating from MaltaPost which invite viewers to complete a survey and share personal data in return for a chance to win a prize, are again appearing on Google.

We would like to once again clarify that MaltaPost does not engage in such practices and such messages are not being issued by MaltaPost.

MaltaPost takes its commitments towards protecting and maintaining the privacy of its customers seriously and recommends that such messages are to be completely ignored. MaltaPost is taking the necessary action and is investigating the matter.

Download pdf

Disclaimer

Malta Post plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aPROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL H K : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10:52aJ B CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Board Meeting – to consider & approve proposal for Buy-back
PU
10:51aGlobal Antibody Drug Conjugate Drug Sales, Pipeline Analysis (Phase, Linker, Technology, and Indication) & Market Forecast 2018-2023
GL
10:51aBEARINGPOINT : How Transparent Are Automakers with Regard to WLTP?
BU
10:50aCENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
RE
10:50aOCEAN YIELD : Extension of charter contract for the vessel "Connector"
AQ
10:48aCENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
RE
10:47aINTRACOM S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares
PU
10:47aO'KEY : O`KEY Group opens first new format hypermarket in the Rostov region
PU
10:47aCognitive Media Market by Technology, Application, Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size & Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
2CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.