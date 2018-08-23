Malta Post : MaltaPost Notice - Ignore messages which appear to be coming from MaltaPost

We have once again recently been notified that pop-ups or messages, seemingly originating from MaltaPost which invite viewers to complete a survey and share personal data in return for a chance to win a prize, are again appearing on Google.

We would like to once again clarify that MaltaPost does not engage in such practices and such messages are not being issued by MaltaPost.

MaltaPost takes its commitments towards protecting and maintaining the privacy of its customers seriously and recommends that such messages are to be completely ignored. MaltaPost is taking the necessary action and is investigating the matter.

