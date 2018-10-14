Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Malta Post : MaltaPost celebrates Freshers’ week on Campus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

During Freshers' week Malta, MaltaPost representatives met all students and communicated the important role of the Post Office on Campus and the services it offers. They also explained the use of SendOn a shipping service particularly from those online shops which do not ship to Malta, and
Easipik, the convenient parcel lockers for 24/7 online shopping collection.

MaltaPost launched its Club Discount Card during Freshers' week on Campus that entitles all students to benefit from the best rate of photocopying on campus. MaltaPost also organised a competition in conjunction with the print/copy promotion and students entered the chance of winning HP 250 G6 Notebook PC, Virtu Ferries Vouchers, One4all Gift Vouchers, Brother MFCJ480DW Colour printer/Scanner/Copier and Pizza By Luca meal vouchers.

Prizes were awarded on Friday 5th October on Campus during Freshers' week. The lucky winners are Bernard Manche, Martina Theuma, Elizabeth Cassar, Kylie Mompalao, Maria Camilleri, Michela Baldacchino, Sean Carauna, Elaine Camilleri and Amy Casha.

MaltaPost's Post Office on Campus located in the ground floor of the Administration Building, serves our students, faculty and staff with a variety of mailing and shipping services as well as a wide range of copying and printing services.

Disclaimer

Malta Post plc published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 16:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53pEMBRAER : Introduces the Most Disruptive and Technologically Advanced Aircraft into the Midsize and Super-midsize Categories; The Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 Business Jets
PU
07:43pAUDI : Mattias Ekström and Andreas Bakkerud on podium in Rallycross round on German home soil
PU
07:27pALL ISRAELI AIRLINES TO STOP FLYING FROM 2019 DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS :  Media
AQ
07:25pEMIRATES NBD BANK : Hamdan bin Mohammed challenges society to join Dubai Fitness Challenge 2018
AQ
07:25pEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECMNCTNS COM : eSIM in UAE by October end; 5G by Q1 2019
AQ
07:25pGITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK : Make room for new startups
AQ
07:25pAGC : This app translates over 1K languages, live and simultaneously
AQ
07:18pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Tropical Storm Michael Operational Update (Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018)
PU
07:17pMETRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS : MPIC unit seeks CAVITEX toll hike
AQ
07:16pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Second Consecutive Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE : GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18
2APPLE : APPLE : China central bank chief says plenty of room for monetary adjustments amid trade row
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : US Foolish To Start Another Cold War, Says Jack Ma
5WAL-MART STORES : TARIFFS HIT THOSE TRUMP WANTS TO HELP : U.S. Factories

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.