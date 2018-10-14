Malta Post : MaltaPost celebrates Freshers’ week on Campus

During Freshers' week Malta, MaltaPost representatives met all students and communicated the important role of the Post Office on Campus and the services it offers. They also explained the use of SendOn a shipping service particularly from those online shops which do not ship to Malta, and

Easipik, the convenient parcel lockers for 24/7 online shopping collection.

MaltaPost launched its Club Discount Card during Freshers' week on Campus that entitles all students to benefit from the best rate of photocopying on campus. MaltaPost also organised a competition in conjunction with the print/copy promotion and students entered the chance of winning HP 250 G6 Notebook PC, Virtu Ferries Vouchers, One4all Gift Vouchers, Brother MFCJ480DW Colour printer/Scanner/Copier and Pizza By Luca meal vouchers.

Prizes were awarded on Friday 5th October on Campus during Freshers' week. The lucky winners are Bernard Manche, Martina Theuma, Elizabeth Cassar, Kylie Mompalao, Maria Camilleri, Michela Baldacchino, Sean Carauna, Elaine Camilleri and Amy Casha.

MaltaPost's Post Office on Campus located in the ground floor of the Administration Building, serves our students, faculty and staff with a variety of mailing and shipping services as well as a wide range of copying and printing services.