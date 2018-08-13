Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Malta Post : MaltaPost launches Maltese Festa Series II

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:30pm CEST

On 14th August, MaltaPost will issue the second series of stamps depicting titular statues of various churches around Malta and Gozo. This issue will feature the following processional statues: St. Paul in Valletta, St. Peter & St. Paul in Nadur, the Immaculate Conception in Hamrun,

Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Mdina, St. Gaetan in Ħamrun, St. Julian in St. Julian's, St. Dominic in Valletta, St. Catherine in Zurrieq, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin in Senglea and that of Our Lady of Consolation in Gudja.

The stamps within the 'Maltese Festa Series' carry a face value of €0.26 each. They were produced at Printex Ltd by the offset process and the issue consists of 1,000,000 stamps. The issue will be sold in sheets of 10 stamps and each stamp measures 31mm by 44mm with a perforation of 13.9 x 14.0 (comb) bearing the Maltese cross watermark. Each sheet measures 182mm by 115mm.

The stamps will be available as from Tuesday 14 August 2018 from all Post Offices in Malta and Gozo. Orders may be placed online at maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost p.l.c. 305, Triq Ħal Qormi, Marsa, MTP 1001; Telephone: 2596 1740, e-mail: info@maltaphilately.com.

The first set in the 'Maltese Festa Series' was issued last year and also included cards, sheets and envelopes. A special binder completed this set. Should you like to purchase the first issue and/or the binder, please contact the Philatelic Bureau, Telephone: 2596 1740.

Download pdf

Disclaimer

Malta Post plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 11:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : makes takeover offer for Trinidad Drilling
AQ
01:56pSWK : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01:56pIVANHOE MINES : issues 2018 second quarter financial results and review of exploration and development activities
AQ
01:56pVanguard Natural Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results, Asset Divestiture Updates, and Updated 2018 Guidance
PR
01:56pInnovest Global Provides August Shareholder Update with Milestones Including Patent Approval, Biotech Progress, Financial Achievements
GL
01:56pCONSOLIDATED RESEARCH : 2018 Summary Expectations for Fulton Financial, Leidos, Principal Financial Group, Quanta Services, Synthetic Biologics, and Sterling — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
GL
01:56p3D TSV DEVICES : Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:55pEuropean bank stocks lose more ground as concerns on Turkey spread
RE
01:54pGlobal Social Media Security Market 2018-2023 by Solution (Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, and Risk Management), Service (Professional Service and Managed Service) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:51pGlobal Aerospace Fasteners Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Leading Players are Arconic, Precision Castparts & Lisi Group
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2BAYER : Bayer shares fall 10 percent after Monsanto's Roundup cancer trial
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : profit to fall after fatal factory blast; shares slide 24 percent
4IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
5TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.