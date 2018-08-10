Log in
Malta Post : Philatelic Postage stamp issue - Maltese Festa Series II


08/10/2018 | 08:20am EDT

On 14th August, MaltaPost will issue the second series of stamps depicting titular statues of various churches around Malta and Gozo. This issue will feature the following processional statues: St. Paul in Valletta, St. Peter & St. Paul in Nadur, the Immaculate Conception in Hamrun, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Mdina, St. Gaetan in Ħamrun, St. Julian in St. Julian's, St. Dominic in Valletta, St. Catherine in Zurrieq, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin in Senglea and that of Our Lady of Consolation in Gudja.

The stamps within the 'Maltese Festa Series' carry a face value of €0.26 each. They were produced at Printex Ltd by the offset process and the issue consists of 1,000,000 stamps. The issue will be sold in sheets of 10 stamps and each stamp measures 31mm by 44mm with a perforation of 13.9 x 14.0 (comb) bearing the Maltese cross watermark. Each sheet measures 182mm by 115mm.

The stamps will be available as from Tuesday 14 August 2018 from all Post Offices in Malta and Gozo. Orders may be placed online at maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost p.l.c. 305, Triq Ħal Qormi, Marsa, MTP 1001; Telephone: 2596 1740, e-mail: info@maltaphilately.com.

The first set in the 'Maltese Festa Series' was issued last year and also included cards, sheets and envelopes. A special binder completed this set. Should you like to purchase the first issue and/or the binder, please contact the Philatelic Bureau, Telephone: 2596 1740.

Download PDF here

Disclaimer

Malta Post plc published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 12:19:10 UTC
