Malta Post : Temporary closure of Sub Post Office in Mellieħa Marsascala and Sliema

MaltaPost informs the public that the Sub Post Offices at 'Needs Stationery', situated at 1, Triq il-Vajrita, Marsascala MSK 3306 and 'Malton Stationery', 7, Triq Censu Xerri, Sliema SLM 3062 will be closed on Monday 18th March 2019.

On this day, Marsascala residents may use the postal services provided from Żabbar Post Office situated at the Civic Centre, Triq il-Kunvent, Żabbar ŻBR 1351.

Sliema residents may use the postal services provided from the Sliema Post Offices situated at:

118, Triq Manwel Dimech Sliema SLM 1055

39, Triq Sir Adrian Dingli, Sliema SLM 1902

