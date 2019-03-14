Malta Post : Temporary closure of Sub Post Office in Mellieħa Marsascala and Sliema

MaltaPost informs the public that the Sub Post Offices at 'Needs Stationery', situated at 1, Triq il-Vajrita, Marsascala MSK 3306 and 'Malton Stationery', 7, Triq Censu Xerri, Sliema SLM 3062 will be closed on Monday 18th March 2019.
On this day, Marsascala residents may use the postal services provided from Żabbar Post Office situated at the Civic Centre, Triq il-Kunvent, Żabbar ŻBR 1351.
Sliema residents may use the postal services provided from the Sliema Post Offices situated at:
-
118, Triq Manwel Dimech Sliema SLM 1055
-
39, Triq Sir Adrian Dingli, Sliema SLM 1902
Download Press Release
Disclaimer
Malta Post plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:33:09 UTC