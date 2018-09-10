Maltodextrin Market: Maltodextrin Benefits, Maltodextrin Suppliers, Cost Saving Opportunities, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

Global procurement market intelligence firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Maltodextrin Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The maltodextrin market is estimated to witness an increase in the spend growth momentum over the next four years owing to the extensive use of maltodextrin in food and beverage and pharmaceutical products. Some of the maltodextrin benefits include its ability to boost the shelf life of processed food products like dairy or meat-based products. In addition, consumers’ preference for clean label products is one of the key growth contributing factors for this market.

“One of the best strategies to reduce spend is to engage with maltodextrin suppliers who have a high level of expertise in offering clean label products. In addition, engaging with maltodextrin suppliers who adopt lean manufacturing processes is another key strategy to reduce spend,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the maltodextrin market.

High demand for maltodextrin from the food processing industry

Use of maltodextrin in milk formulations and sports drinks

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category identify the key category management objectives and provide insights into category pricing strategies to help buyers identify potential cost-saving opportunities. It also helps the buyers in analyzing the supplier relationship management metrics during the category procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Maltodextrin market

US market insights

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Pricing insights

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries.

