Man King : Interim report 2018

12/24/2018

Man King Holdings Limited ຬ౻છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 2193

2 018

INTERIM REPORT

Man Kingຬ౻છٰ

CONTENTS

PAGE(S)

CORPORATE INFORMATION

2

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

3

DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS

9

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION

13

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

15

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

17

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

18

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

20

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

21

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Executive Directors

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking

Lo Yuen Cheong (Chairman)

Corporation Limited

Lo Yick Cheong

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Non-executive Director

(Asia) Limited

Chan Wai Ying

REGISTERED OFFICE

Independent non-executive Directors

PO Box 309

Leung Wai Tat Henry

Ugland House

Lo Man Chi

Grand Cayman

Chau Wai Yung

KY1-1104

Cayman Islands

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Leung Wai Tat Henry (Chairman)

PRINCIPAL OFFICE

Chan Wai Ying

Unit D, 10/F

Chau Wai Yung

Skyline Tower

Lo Man Chi

18 Tong Mi Road

Mongkok, Kowloon

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Hong Kong

Chau Wai Yung (Chairman)

Lo Yuen Cheong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

Leung Wai Tat Henry

TRANSFER OFFICE

Lo Man Chi

Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited

PO Box 1093

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Boundary Hall, Cricket Square

Lo Yuen Cheong (Chairman)

Grand Cayman

Lo Yick Cheong

KY1-1102

Chau Wai Yung

Cayman Islands

Leung Wai Tat Henry

Lo Man Chi

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

COMPANY SECRETARY

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Wan Ho Yin

Level 22, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

SOLICITORS

Hong Kong

CFN Lawyers in association

with Broad & Bright

STOCK CODE

Maples and Calder

2193

AUDITOR

WEBSITE

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

http://www.manking.com.hk

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

The Group is principally engaged in providing civil engineering services in Hong Kong as main contractor.

The engineering works undertaken by the Group are mainly related to (i) roads and drainage (including associated building works and electrical and mechanical works); (ii) site formation (including associated infrastructure works); and (iii) port works. The Group undertakes engineering projects in both public and private sectors and, being a main contractor, participates in the procurement of materials, machineries and equipment, selection of subcontractors, carrying out on-site supervision, monitoring work progress and overall co-ordination of day-to-day work of the projects.

As at 30 September 2018, the Group had seven projects in progress, and several completed projects yet to receive the final contract sum, with a total estimated outstanding contract sum and work order value of approximately HK$549.8 million. Subsequent to 30 September 2018, a joint venture established by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and an independent third party (the "JV") has entered into a contract with a customer, who is also an independent third party of the Group and the JV. Total contract sum thereunder is approximately HK$346.9 million.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

In this interim period, the Group continued to focus on the local public civil engineering market which remains dire competitive. Facing this challenging business environment, we continued to work collaboratively with other partners in form of joint venture to optimize our competitive strength with minimized risk, and was well acceded to by the award of public works by the HKSAR Water Supplies Department in November 2018. We are also known for our strong relationships with clients, working collaboratively with them, anticipating issues they face, and providing problem-solving solutions and innovation which is critical to demonstrate our strength in securing new work. A good example is the Highly Commended Award in the New Engineering Contract (NEC) Project of the Year awarded by the UK Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) for its contract with CEDD (Civil Engineering Development Department) in June 2018.

Apart from focusing on local construction industry, as reported in previous reports, we have been seeking opportunities to cooperate with other contractors to diversify and expand our client base outside Hong Kong, especially the China's economic clout in One Belt One Road projects. Riding on our various advantages in project management and professional competence on infrastructure and maritime works, we are well-equipped and confident to grasp the opportunities in the near future.

We also sought way to diversify/expand our business by trading of construction materials to facilitate infrastructure projects during the interim period. Notwithstanding the fact that the trading of construction materials is competitive especially for an entrant to this material trading market as demonstrated by profit margin, we have established business relationship with various local and overseas suppliers which will bring us potential growth on trading market in the future.

During the interim reporting period, we continued to maintain our strong focus on promoting good safety culture in the non-financial perspective of operating the business. Our safety record in this period was good and encouraging, although improvements can always continue to be made. In financial regards, we continued to utilize our strong positive asset to fund our businesses in construction and material trading.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

Revenue

The Group's revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2018 was approximately HK$97.4 million, representing a decrease of approximately 20.0% from approximately HK$121.8 million in the same period of the last financial year. This decrease was mainly due to the combined effect of:

  • (i) higher revenue of approximately HK$27.5 million for two projects commenced in late 2017 and early 2018;

  • (ii) lower revenue of approximately HK$19.4 million for four projects in progress during the six months ended 30 September 2018;

  • (iii) lower revenue of approximately HK$33.1 million for projects for the six months ended 30 September 2018 as compared to the revenue of approximately HK$34.2 million recognised for the same projects which had been completed before 2018; and

  • (iv) service income from trading of construction materials of approximately HK$0.6 million from April to July 2018.

Disclaimer

Man King Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:19:05 UTC
