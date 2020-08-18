Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Man King : TYPHOON ARRANGEMENT FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN KING HOLDINGS LIMITED

萬景控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2193)

TYPHOON ARRANGEMENT FOR THE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting of Man King Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 July 2020 in relation to the annual general meeting (the "AGM") scheduled to be convened at Unit D, 10/F, Skyline Tower, 18 Tong Mi Road, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 19 August 2020 at 11:00 a.m..

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is aware that tropical cyclone warning signal numbered 3 is hoisted in Hong Kong, and anticipates that the weather condition in Hong Kong may deteriorate at the time scheduled for holding the AGM. In view of this, the Board would like to announce that the AGM will proceed as arranged in case tropical cyclone warning numbered 8 (or above) or a black rainstorm warning is hoisted at the time of the scheduled AGM, provided that a quorum is present in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

By order of the Board

Man King Holdings Limited

Lo Yuen Cheong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lo Yuen Cheong, Mr. Lo Yick Cheong, as executive Directors; Ms. Chan Wai Ying as non-executive Director; and Mr. Leung Wai Tat Henry, Prof. Lo Man Chi, Ms. Chau Wai Yung as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Man King Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 08:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aIGI : Appoints Brian James as Class Underwriter for Cargo
BU
05:16aGNI : Q2 FY2020 Financial Results Corporate Presentation
PU
05:16aTELEFONICA S A : ElevenPaths presents DIARIO, the malware detector that respects users' privacy
PU
05:16aGUIDEHOUSE INSIGHTS : Report Shows Revenue for DER Deployments for Microgrids Is Expected to Experience an 18% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2020-2029
BU
05:15aAmazon Bets on Office-Based Work With Expansion in Major Cities
DJ
05:15aHUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:14aTokyo Steel to keep product prices steady in September
RE
05:13aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020
PR
05:11aPTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Capital measure oversubscribed: Placement of the 1.00% qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Oracle enters race to buy TikTok's U.S. operations - FT
3FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group