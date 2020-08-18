Man King : TYPHOON ARRANGEMENT FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN KING HOLDINGS LIMITED

萬景控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2193)

TYPHOON ARRANGEMENT FOR THE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting of Man King Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 July 2020 in relation to the annual general meeting (the "AGM") scheduled to be convened at Unit D, 10/F, Skyline Tower, 18 Tong Mi Road, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 19 August 2020 at 11:00 a.m..

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is aware that tropical cyclone warning signal numbered 3 is hoisted in Hong Kong, and anticipates that the weather condition in Hong Kong may deteriorate at the time scheduled for holding the AGM. In view of this, the Board would like to announce that the AGM will proceed as arranged in case tropical cyclone warning numbered 8 (or above) or a black rainstorm warning is hoisted at the time of the scheduled AGM, provided that a quorum is present in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

By order of the Board

Man King Holdings Limited

Lo Yuen Cheong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 August 2020