Man Sang International : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN SANG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 938)

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Man Sang International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Xu Haohao ("Mr. Xu"), a current executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO") with effective from 2 September 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Xu are set out below:

Mr. Xu

Mr. Xu, aged 35, holds a bachelor's degree in Financial Administration from University of Winnipeg, Canada. Mr. Xu has over 7 years of experience in financial and corporate management and before joining the Company as the executive Director on 30 July 2019, he had been working in Hong Kong Airlines Limited as General Manager, Finance from 2012 to 2014. Mr. Xu had been serving as an executive director of CWT International Limited (stock code: 521) ("CWT"), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), from December 2014 to June 2019. He was also appointed as an executive president of CWT from February 2015 to March 2018, co- chairman of CWT from March 2018 to June 2019, chief executive officer of CWT from November 2018 to February 2019, chairman of the nomination committee, executive committee and investment committee and member of the remuneration committee of CWT from March 2018 to June 2019. Mr. Xu was also a director of HY Energy Group Co., Ltd. (海越能源集團股份有限公司) (stock code: 600387), an A-Shares listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2018 to May 2019. Mr. Xu is a non-executive director of AID Life Science Holdings Limited (stock code: 8088), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, since 2016.

- 1 -