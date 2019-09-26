Man Sang International : EXTENSION OF THE MATURITY DATE OF THE PROMISSORY NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EXTENSION OF THE MATURITY DATE OF THE

PROMISSORY NOTES

Reference is made to the announcements of Man Sang International Limited (the "Company") dated 12 April 2016, 19 May 2016, 15 July 2016, 28 July 2016, 14 September 2016, 27 September 2016, 24 October 2016, 15 December 2017 and 5 December 2018 and the circular dated 16 June 2016 (the "Circular") in relation to, among others, the entering into the sale and purchase agreement among the Company, Xinli Holdings Limited ("Xinli") and Ms. Wang Ming as amended from time to time, the issue of the Promissory Notes by the Company and the transfer of the Promissory Notes from Xinli to Total Idea International Limited ("Total Idea"), a company wholly-owned by Mr. Hu Xingrong, being the Chairman and the Executive Director of the Company. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

On 26 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Total Idea entered into a side letter whereby both parties mutually agreed to extend the maturity date of the Promissory Notes by one year from 28 July 2020 to 28 July 2021. Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the Promissory Notes shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect in all respects.

As at the date of this announcement, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Promissory Notes is HK$778 million.

