Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Man Sang International : EXTENSION OF THE MATURITY DATE OF THE PROMISSORY NOTES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAN SANG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 938)

EXTENSION OF THE MATURITY DATE OF THE

PROMISSORY NOTES

Reference is made to the announcements of Man Sang International Limited (the "Company") dated 12 April 2016, 19 May 2016, 15 July 2016, 28 July 2016, 14 September 2016, 27 September 2016, 24 October 2016, 15 December 2017 and 5 December 2018 and the circular dated 16 June 2016 (the "Circular") in relation to, among others, the entering into the sale and purchase agreement among the Company, Xinli Holdings Limited ("Xinli") and Ms. Wang Ming as amended from time to time, the issue of the Promissory Notes by the Company and the transfer of the Promissory Notes from Xinli to Total Idea International Limited ("Total Idea"), a company wholly-owned by Mr. Hu Xingrong, being the Chairman and the Executive Director of the Company. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

On 26 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Total Idea entered into a side letter whereby both parties mutually agreed to extend the maturity date of the Promissory Notes by one year from 28 July 2020 to 28 July 2021. Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the Promissory Notes shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect in all respects.

As at the date of this announcement, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Promissory Notes is HK$778 million.

By order of the Board

Man Sang International Limited

Hu Xingrong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hu Xingrong, Mr. Huang Xiaohai, Mr. Jin Jianggui, Mr. Li Zhenyu; and Mr. Xu Haohao; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Pau Yee Ling, Mr. Wong Kwan Kit and Mr. Yuen Hoi Po.

Disclaimer

Man Sang International Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:53pNOVABASE S G P S S A : Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - September 2019
PU
06:53pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the nomination committee
PU
06:53pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the audit committee
PU
06:53pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the remuneration committee
PU
06:52pAIRBUS : CEO says will 'continue to advocate for a settlement' on trade
RE
06:50pEni CEO searched, under investigation over dealings in Congo
RE
06:49pSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES : Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard
AQ
06:48pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum of association
PU
06:48pYUEXIU PROPERTY : (1) continuing connected transactions ...
PU
06:46pGroundbreaking for First Major Boarding School Campus to Open in L.A. Region in Nearly 100 Years
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
2IDEX CORPORATION : IDEX CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
3SAMSUNG BIOEPIS : Announces Phase 3 Results of SB8, Bevacizumab Biosimilar Candidate, at the European Socie..
4BANCO BRADESCO : BANCO BRADESCO : Sale of all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A.
5RESECURITY : Experts To Attend GovWare 2019 in Singapore

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group