Man Sang International : UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

MAN SANG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 938) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 The board of directors (the "Board") of Man Sang International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019, together with the unaudited comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30 September 2019 Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 4 23,587 26,922 Cost of sales (18,011) (21,287) Gross profit 5,576 5,635 Other gains, net 109 21 Decrease in fair value of financial asset at fair value through profit or loss (974) - Selling expenses (7,783) (1,880) Administrative expenses (25,185) (23,547) (Decrease) increase in fair value of investment properties under construction (18,897) 2,527 Finance income 6 19 34 Finance costs 6 (46,463) (49,940) - 1 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS - Continued For the six months ended 30 September 2019 Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loss before tax 7 (93,598) (67,150) Income tax credits (expenses) 8 434 (6,642) Loss for the period and attributable to equity holders of the Company (93,164) (73,792) LOSS PER SHARE 10 - basic and diluted (HK cents) (4.89) (3.87) - 2 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 September 2019 Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loss for the period (93,164) (73,792) Other comprehensive loss Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (101,883) (164,304) Total comprehensive loss for the period and attributable to the equity holders of the Company (195,047) (238,096) - 3 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 September 2019 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current assets Investment properties under construction 1,710,912 1,767,135 Property, plant and equipment 718,814 661,090 Prepaid lease payments - 264,479 Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss 8,383 9,925 Right-of-use assets 280,292 - Intangible assets 1,019 - 2,719,420 2,702,629 Current assets Properties under development 500,893 501,289 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 11 49,947 47,428 Cash and cash equivalents 38,092 163,248 588,932 711,965 Current liabilities Accruals and other payables 12 241,753 178,478 Amount due to a related company 575 1,305 Current income tax liabilities 115,522 118,359 Other borrowings 14 44,190 73,030 Lease liabilities 5,855 - 407,895 371,172 Net current assets 181,037 340,793 Total assets less current liabilities 2,900,457 3,043,422 - 4 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - Continued At 30 September 2019 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 2,171 7,336 Promissory notes 13 949,032 917,827 Other borrowing 14 828,300 936,000 Unsecured borrowings from a director 15 510,960 407,517 Lease liabilities 30,299 - 2,320,762 2,268,680 Net assets 579,695 774,742 Capital and reserves Share capital 16 190,617 190,617 Reserves 389,078 584,125 Total equity 579,695 774,742 - 5 - NOTES 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The condensed consolidated interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The condensed consolidated interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the 2019 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2020 annual financial statements. Details of changes in accounting policies are set out in note 3. This condensed consolidated interim financial report contains condensed consolidated financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of the Group since the 2019 annual financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for a full set of financial statements prepared in accordance with HKFRSs. As at 30 September 2019, the Group's borrowings comprised of outstanding promissory notes, unsecured borrowings from a director and other borrowings, amounted to HK$2,332,482,000 (31 March 2019: HK$2,334,374,000), of which approximately HK$44,190,000 will be due for repayment in the next twelve months (31 March 2019: HK$73,030,000). As at 30 September 2019, the Group had capital commitment of HK$89,913,000 (31 March 2019: HK$125,937,000), while its net current assets and cash and cash equivalents amounted to HK$181,037,000 (31 March 2019: HK$340,793,000) and HK$38,092,000 (31 March 2019: HK$163,248,000), respectively. The Directors of the Company have reviewed the Group's cash flow projection covering a period of twelve month from 30 September 2019, which has taken into account of the following measures: Sales of residential apartment units of the Chongqing Property will continue generate operating cash inflows to the Group. During the reporting period, the Group has entered into agreements with the lenders to extend the maturity date of the following facilities: Maturity date of promissory notes with aggregate principal amount of HK$778,000,000 was extended from 28 July 2020 to 28 July 2021; Maturity date of unsecured revolving loan facility of RMB500,000,000 was extended from 31 May 2020 to 6 July 2021. As at the end of the reporting period, the Group had remaining total unutilised facilities provided by a director amounted to approximately HK$170,043,000. The Company will not early redeem any promissory notes or repay any borrowings before the respectively maturity dates until the Group is in a financial position to do so. - 6 - Based on the above, in the opinion of the Directors, the Group will have sufficient working capital to fulfill its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the coming twelve months from 30 September 2019. 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed consolidated interim financial information have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for investment properties under construction which are measured at fair value. The accounting policies used in the condensed consolidated interim financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 except as described below. In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning 1 April 2019: HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs Leases Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle The adoption of HKFRS 16 resulted in changes in the Group's accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated financial statements. The new accounting policies are set out in note 3 below. The application of other new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current interim period has had no material effect on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated interim financial information. 2.1 Impacts on adoption of HKFRS 16 Leases HKFRS 16 introduces new or amended requirements with respect to lease accounting. It introduces significant changes to the lessee accounting by removing the distinction between operating lease and finance lease and requiring the recognition of right-of-use asset and a lease liability for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets. In contrast to lessee accounting, the requirements for lessor accounting have remained largely unchanged. Details of these new accounting policies are described in note 3. The Group has applied HKFRS 16 Leases retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity, where appropriate, at 1 April 2019, and has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 17 Leases. On transition to HKFRS 16, the Group elected to apply the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which arrangements are, or contain, leases. It applied HKFRS 16 only to contracts that were previously identified as leases. Contracts that were not identified as leases under HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the definition of a lease under HKFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 April 2019. - 7 - The major impacts of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements are described below. The Group as lessee On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of HKAS 17 Leases (except for lease of low value assets and lease with remaining lease term of twelve months or less). These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 April 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 April 2019 was 9%. The Group recognises right-of-use assets and measures them at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments. The following table summarises the impact of transition of HKFRS 16 at 1 April 2019. Line items that were not affected by the adjustments have not been included. Carrying amount previously Carrying amount reported at Impact on restated at 31 March adoption of 1 April 2019 HKFRS 16 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Prepaid lease payments b 264,479 (264,479) - Right-of-use assets a - 298,511 298,511 Total non-current assets 2,702,629 34,032 2,736,661 Lease liabilities a - 3,861 3,861 Total current liabilities 371,172 3,861 375,033 Net current assets 340,793 (3,861) 336,932 Total assets less current liabilities 3,043,422 30,171 3,073,593 Lease liabilities a - 30,171 30,171 Total non-current liabilities 2,268,680 30,171 2,298,851 Notes: As at 1 April 2019, right-of-use assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liabilities of HK$34,032,000 on initial adoption of HKFRS 16. Prepaid lease payments of HK$264,479,000 represent the upfront payments for leasehold lands in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). - 8 - 3. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES Leases Definition of a lease Under HKFRS 16, a contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for period of time in exchange for consideration. The Group as lessee The Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease, at inception of the contract. The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability with respect to all lease arrangements in which it is the lessee, except for short-term leases (defined as leases with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low value assets. For these leases, the Group recognises the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease unless another systematic basis is more representative of the time pattern in which economic benefits from the leased assets are consumed. Lease liabilities At the commencement date, the Group measures lease liability at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at that date. The lease payments are discounted by using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If this rate cannot be readily determined, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise: fixed lease payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payments that depend on an index or rate, initially measured using the index or rate at the commencement date;

the amount expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of purchase options if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise the options; and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising an option to terminate the lease. The lease liability is presented as a separate line in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made. - 9 - Lease liability is remeasured (and with a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use asset) whenever: the lease term has changed or there is a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using revised discount rate.

the lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate or a change in expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using the initial discount rate (unless the lease payments change is due to a change in a floating interest rate, in which case a revised discount rate is used).

a lease contract is modified and the lease modification is not accounted for as a separate lease, in which case the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate. Right-of-use assets The right-of-use assets comprise the initial measurement of the corresponding lease liability, lease payments made at or before the commencement date and any initial direct costs, less lease incentives received. Whenever the Group incurs an obligation for costs to dismantle and remove a leased asset, restore the site on which it is located or restore the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, provision is recognised and measured under HKAS 37 "Provision, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets". The costs are included in the related right-of-use asset, unless those costs are incurred to produce inventories. Right-of-use assets are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. They are depreciated over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. If a lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset or the cost of the right-of-use asset reflects that the Group expects to exercise a purchase option, the related right-of-use asset is depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset. The depreciation starts at the commencement date of the lease. The Group presents right-of-use assets as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. The Group applies HKAS 36 to determine whether a right-of-use asset is impaired and accounts for any identified impairment loss as described in the "Property, plant and equipment" policy as stated in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. Variable rents that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and the right-of-use asset. The related payments are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers those payments occurs and are included in the line "Administrative expenses/other expenses/to specify" in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. - 10 - Lease modification The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease if: the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and

the consideration for the lease increases by an amount commensurate with the stand-alone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that stand-alone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract. Allocation of consideration to components of a contract For a contract that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components. REVENUE

Revenue from sales of properties is recognised at a point in time. Revenue represents revenue from contracts with customers arising on the sales of properties located in the PRC during the period. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The executive directors of the Company have been identified as the chief operating decision-maker (the "CODM"). The management of the Company determines the operating segments based on the Group's internal reports, which are reviewed by the CODM for performance assessment and resource allocation.

The CODM reviews the overall results of consolidated financial performance of the Group as a whole prepared based on the same accounting policies. Accordingly, the Group has only one single operating segment and no further analysis of this single segment is presented.

Revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to approximately HK$23,587,000 (six months ended 30 September 2018: approximately HK$26,922,000) was derived from one external customer which accounted for over 10% of the total revenue of the Group. - 11 - 6. FINANCE INCOME AND FINANCE COSTS Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Finance income: - Bank interest income 19 34 Finance costs: - Interest on other borrowings 42,662 54,197 - Interest on unsecured borrowings from a director 18,828 1,240 - Interest on promissory notes (note 13) 31,205 31,205 - Interest on lease liabilities 1,661 - 94,356 86,642 Less: amount capitalised on qualifying assets (47,893) (36,702) 46,463 49,940 7. LOSS BEFORE TAX Loss before tax has been arrived at after charging: Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of completed properties held for sale 18,011 21,287 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 617 386 - 12 - 8. INCOME TAX (CREDITS) EXPENSES Six months ended 30 September 20192018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current income tax: - PRC land appreciation tax 4,291 6,010 Deferred income tax (4,725) 632 (434) 6,642 Hong Kong Profits Tax No Hong Kong Profits Tax has been provided since no assessable profits have been generated during the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: nil). The PRC Enterprise Income Tax The PRC Enterprise Income Tax in respect of operations in Mainland China is calculated at a rate of 25% (2018: 25%) on the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 September 2019 under the Law of the PRC's on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law. No PRC Enterprise Income Tax has been provided since no assessable profits have been generated during the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: nil). The PRC land appreciation tax Land appreciation tax in the PRC is levied on properties developed by the Group for sale, at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value under the applicable regulations, and is calculated based on the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including cost of land use rights, borrowing costs and all property development expenditures. 9. DIVIDEND No dividend was paid or proposed during the six months ended 30 September 2019, nor has any dividend been proposed since the end of the reporting period (2018: nil). - 13 - 10. LOSS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic and diluted loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company is based on the following data: Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loss Loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the purpose of basic and diluted loss per share (93,164) (73,792) '000 '000 Number of shares Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic and diluted loss per share 1,906,172 1,906,172 Since there are no potential dilutive shares in issue during the six months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, basic and dilutive loss per share are the same for both reporting periods. 11. DEPOSITS, PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Deposits and other receivables (note) 34,653 30,805 Prepayments 15,294 16,623 49,947 47,428 Note: Included in the balance as at 30 September 2019 is other receivable of approximately RMB15,948,000 (31 March 2019: RMB18,387,000), equivalent to approximately HK$17,543,000 (31 March 2019: HK$21,513,000), in respect of an indemnification receivable from the vendor of Gloryear Investments Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Gloryear Group") for the loss arising from the termination of the hotel operation of the Gloryear Group. - 14 - 12. ACCRUALS AND OTHER PAYABLES 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Construction costs accruals and payables 177,722 110,625 Other accruals and payables (note) 64,031 67,853 241,753 178,478 Note: Included in the balance as at 30 September 2019 is other payable of approximately RMB15,948,000 (31 March 2019: RMB18,387,000), equivalent to approximately HK$17,543,000 (31 March 2019: HK$21,513,000), in respect of the compensation payable arising from the termination of the hotel operation of the Gloryear Group. 13. PROMISSORY NOTES 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) At the beginning of the period/year 917,827 855,587 Interest charge (note 6) 31,205 62,240 At the end of the period/year 949,032 917,827 On 28 July 2016, the Company issued promissory notes with aggregate principal amount of HK$1,168,000,000 as part of the consideration to acquire of the entire equity interest in the Gloryear Group. The promissory notes are unsecured, carries a fixed interest rate of 8% per annum and would mature on 28 July 2019. All interests will be paid on the date of the maturity date. The Company may redeem (in full or in part) the promissory notes at any time after the date of issue of the promissory notes and before the maturity date by serving prior notice to the promissory notes holder. The promissory notes are measured at amortised cost, using the effective interest rates at 8%. Promissory notes with aggregate principal amount of HK$390,000,000 were early redeemed by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2017, while promissory notes with aggregate principal amount of HK$778,000,000 remained outstanding. On 15 December 2017, promissory notes with aggregate principal amount of HK$778,000,000 have been transferred to Total Idea International Limited, in which Mr. Hu Xingrong ("Mr. Hu"), the executive director and chairman of the Company, is the ultimate beneficial owner. On 5 December 2018, the maturity date of the promissory notes has been extended from 28 July 2019 to 28 July 2020. Details are set out in the Company's announcement dated 5 December 2018. On 26 September 2019, the maturity date of the promissory notes has been further extended from 28 July 2020 to 28 July 2021. Details are set out in the Company's announcement dated 26 September 2019. - 15 - 14. OTHER BORROWINGS Current: Unsecured loan - principal and interest portions (note (i)) Unsecured loan - interest portion (note (ii)) Non-current: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 35,100

44,190 37,930 44,190 73,030 Unsecured loan - principal portion (note (ii)) 828,300 936,000 Total other borrowings 872,490 1,009,030 Carrying amount repayable (based on scheduled repayment dates set out in the loan agreements): 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) On demand - 35,366 Within 1 year 44,190 37,664 After 1 year but within 2 years 828,300 936,000 872,490 1,009,030 Carrying amount of other borrowings repayable within one year - 35,100 Interest portion of other borrowings 44,190 37,930 Amounts shown under current liabilities 44,190 73,030 Amounts shown under non-current liabilities 828,300 936,000 872,490 1,009,030 Notes: The unsecured loan as at 31 March 2019 represented the unsecured loan with principal amount of RMB30,000,000, equivalent to HK$35,100,000, from an independent third party to the Group. The unsecured loan carried a fixed interest rate of 10% per annum with the interest payable quarterly.

During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the unsecured loan has been fully settled. The effective interest rate of the unsecured loan is 10% per annum. - 16 - The unsecured loan as at 30 September 2019 represents the unsecured loan with principal amount of RMB753,000,000 (31 March 2019: RMB800,000,000), equivalent to HK$828,300,000 (31 March 2019: HK$936,000,000), from an independent third party to the Group. The unsecured loan carries a fixed interest rate of 10% per annum, with the interest payable quarterly, and will mature on 25 March 2021.

The effective interest rate of the unsecured loan is 10% per annum. 15. UNSECURED BORROWINGS FROM A DIRECTOR 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Unsecured borrowings denominated in RMB (note (i)) - principal portion 415,657 344,156 - interest portion 27,893 12,451 443,550 356,607 Unsecured borrowings denominated in HK$ (note (ii)) - principal portion 64,300 50,000 - interest portion 3,110 910 67,410 50,910 510,960 407,517 Notes: On 1 June 2018 and 29 August 2018, an unsecured revolving loan facility with an aggregate facility amount of RMB500,000,000 (equivalent to HK$550,000,000) has been granted from Mr. Hu to certain subsidiaries established in the PRC which carries a fixed interest rate of 9% per annum, with original maturity date on 31 May 2020. On 26 September 2019, the maturity date of the above-mentioned loan facility has been extended from 31 May 2020 to 6 July 2021.

As at 30 September 2019, unsecured borrowings with aggregate principal amount of RMB377,870,000 (31 March 2019: RMB294,150,000), equivalent to approximately HK$415,657,000 (31 March 2019: HK$344,156,000), has been drawn down. The effective interest rate of the unsecured borrowings is 9% per annum. On 7 January 2019, another unsecured revolving loan facility has been granted from Mr. Hu to an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company amounted to HK$100,000,000, which carries a fixed interest rate of 8% per annum, with maturity date on 6 July 2021. As at 30 September 2019, unsecured borrowing with principal amount of HK$64,300,000 (31 March 2019: HK$50,000,000) has been drawn down. The effective interest rate of the unsecured borrowing is 8% per annum. - 17 - At the end of the reporting period, the Group had the following unutilised facilities granted from a director: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed rate - expiring on 31 May 2020 - 240,844 - expiring on 6 July 2021 170,043 50,000 170,043 290,844 16. SHARE CAPITAL Number of shares Share capital 30 September 31 March 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 2019 2019 '000 '000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each Authorised: At the beginning and end of the period/ year 5,000,000 5,000,000 500,000 500,000 Issued and fully paid: At the beginning and end of the period/ year 1,906,172 1,906,172 190,617 190,617 17. COMMITMENTS Capital commitments 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Capital expenditure contracted for but not provided in the condensed consolidated interim financial information: - Construction of properties 86,528 125,937 - Decoration 3,385 - 89,913 125,937 - 18 - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL OVERVIEW The board of directors (the "Board") of Man Sang International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Current Period"). During the Current Period, the unaudited consolidated loss attributable to equity holders of the Company was HK$93,164,000 (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$73,792,000). Basic loss per share was 4.89 HK cents (six months ended 30 September 2018: 3.87 HK cents). BUSINESS REVIEW During the Current Period, China's economy still achieved more than 6% growth despite the trade tension. The Group remained focusing on the development, sales and leases of properties in Mainland China. Chongqing Property The Group holds a property located in Jiefangbei business district of Yuzhong District (the "Chongqing Property"), which is close to Jiefangbei Walking Street, a popular local pedestrian lane with numerous retail shops. The Chongqing Property is in the process of redevelopment (renovation without demolishing/altering the building structure). Upon the completion of redevelopment, the Chongqing Property will comprise of residential apartments (for sale), serviced apartments to be managed by an international renowned hotel management group (for lease) and a shopping mall (for lease). The redevelopment has come to the final completion stage. The residential apartments are all available for sale upon demand from potential customers. The serviced apartments are now under trial run process. The shopping mall is currently in the final modification process, which will be available for lease upon completion. The redevelopment was slightly behind the planned schedule as a result of the progressive refine of the redevelopment plan. Nevertheless, we are confident that the redevelopment process of the Chongqing Property will be completed within this financial year and, as a result of its geographical advantage, it is expected that the Chongqing Property will become a new landmark in the Yuzhong District. We expect the revenue from the leasing of the serviced apartments will be generated in the current financial year, while the leasing income from the shopping mall will be generated in the next financial year, and the Group will generate stable rental income thereafter. - 19 - Looking Forward As the redevelopment process of the Chongqing Property will be completed in the foreseeable future, the Chongqing Property business will step forward from the development phase to the operating phase. The Group will continue focusing on (i) monitoring the financial performance of the Chongqing Property operations; and (ii) maximising the return from the Chongqing Property so as to generate stable income and cash inflows, in order to lower the gearing ratio of the Group, as well as the finance costs. Besides, the Company has been actively looking for investment opportunities with promising outlook and prospects in order to diversify the Group's revenue sources and to create value to shareholders. FINANCIAL REVIEW During the Current Period, revenue of the Group was HK$23,587,000 (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$26,922,000), which represented the sales of residential apartments of the Chongqing Property. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the decrease in floor area of the residential apartments sold for the Current Period. Gross profit of the Group was maintained at HK$5,576,000 in the Current Period (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$5,635,000). As the redevelopment process of the Chongqing Property is approaching the completion stage, the Group carried out more advertising and promotion activities in the Current Period, in order to attract potential customers in the market, selling and distribution expenses increased as a result. While administrative expenses remained stable as compared to the prior period. The loss attributable to equity holders of the Company increased to HK$93,164,000 in the Current Period (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$73,792,000), which was mainly attributable to the decrease in fair value of investment properties under construction of HK$18,897,000 (six months ended 30 September 2018: increase in fair value of HK$2,527,000), partially offset by the deferred tax credit arising thereof. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES As at 30 September 2019, the Group's total equity was HK$579,695,000 (31 March 2019: HK$774,742,000). The decrease in equity was mainly attributable to (i) the loss of the Group during the Current Period of HK$93,164,000; and (ii) the exchange loss on the translation of foreign operations of HK$101,883,000 arose from the depreciation of Renminbi ("RMB") against Hong Kong dollars during the Current Period. - 20 - As at 30 September 2019, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of HK$38,092,000 (31 March 2019: HK$163,248,000). Cash and cash equivalents were mainly denominated in Hong Kong dollars and RMB. The current ratio of Group was 1.4 (31 March 2019: 1.9). As at 30 September 2019, the Group's borrowings comprised of outstanding promissory notes, unsecured borrowings from a director and other borrowings, amounted to HK$2,332,482,000 (31 March 2019: HK$2,334,374,000), of which approximately HK$44,190,000 will be due for repayment in the next twelve months (31 March 2019: HK$73,030,000). These borrowings were interest bearing at rates ranging from 8% to 10% per annum and denominated in Hong Kong dollars and RMB. As at the end of the Current Period, gearing ratio of the Group was 4.0 (31 March 2019: 3.0). As at 30 September 2019, the Group had capital commitment of HK$89,913,000 (31 March 2019: HK$125,937,000), while its net current assets and cash and cash equivalents amounted to HK$181,037,000 (31 March 2019: HK$340,793,000) and HK$38,092,000 (31 March 2019: HK$163,248,000), respectively. The Directors of the Company have reviewed the Group's cash flow projection covering a period of twelve month from 30 September 2019, which has taken into account of the following measures: Sales of residential apartment units of the Chongqing Property will continue generate operating cash inflows to the Group. During the Current Period, the Group has entered into agreements with the lenders to extend the maturity date of the following facilities: Maturity date of promissory notes with aggregate principal amount of HK$778,000,000 was extended from 28 July 2020 to 28 July 2021; Maturity date of unsecured revolving loan facility of RMB500,000,000 was extended from 31 May 2020 to 6 July 2021. As at the end of the Current Period, the Group had remaining total unutilised facilities provided by a director amounted to approximately HK$170,043,000. The Company will not early redeem any promissory notes or repay any borrowings before the respectively maturity dates until the Group is in a financial position to do so. Based on the above, in the opinion of the Directors, the Group will have sufficient working capital to fulfill its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the coming twelve months from 30 September 2019. - 21 - CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 September 2019, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities or guarantees (31 March 2019: Nil). CHARGE OF ASSETS As at 30 September 2019, the Company did not have any charges on its assets. MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSAL OF ASSETS, SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES Save as disclosed herein, there was no material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the Current Period. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD BY THE GROUP As at 30 September 2019, the Company did not make any significant investments. FUTURE PLAN FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS AND CAPITAL ASSETS Save as disclosed herein, the Company currently does not have any future plans for material investments or capital assets. EXPOSURE TO FLUCTUATION IN EXCHANGE RATES The Group principally operates its business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The Group has subsidiaries operating in Mainland China, in which most of their transactions are denominated in RMB. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations from RMB, which is the main foreign currency transacted by the Group during the Current Period. The Group did not enter into any foreign exchange contract as hedging measures during the Current Period. The Group manages its foreign currency risk against RMB by closely monitoring its movement and may use hedging derivatives, such as foreign currency forward contracts, to manage its foreign currency risk as appropriate. HUMAN RESOURCES AND REMUNERATION POLICY As at 30 September 2019, the Group had a total workforce of approximately 170 (31 March 2019: 61). The total staff costs, including Directors emoluments and mandatory provident fund contributions, amounted to HK$17,929,000 for the Current Period (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$12,000,000). Employees are remunerated based on their performance and experience. Remuneration package, including salary and year-end discretionary bonus, is determined by reference to market conditions and individual performance. - 22 - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Group recognises the importance of achieving the highest standard of corporate governance consistent with the needs and requirements of its businesses and the best interest of all of its stakeholders, and the Board is fully committed to doing so. The Board believes that high standards of corporate governance provide a framework and solid foundation for the Group to manage business risks, enhance transparency, achieve high standard of accountability and protect stakeholders' interests. The Group has adopted a corporate governance statement of policy which provides guidance on the application of the corporate governance principles on the Group, with reference to the Code on Corporate Governance Practices (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules. In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has complied with all code provisions as set out in the CG Code throughout the six months ended 30 September 2019 and, where appropriate, the applicable recommended best practices of the CG Code. COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules for securities transactions by the Directors. The Company confirms that, having made specific enquiry of all Directors, all of the Directors confirmed that they have complied with the required standard as set out in the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 September 2019. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 September 2019. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND REVIEW OF INTERIM RESULTS The audit committee of the Company, which comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Pau Yee Ling, Mr. Wong Kwan Kit and Mr. Yuen Hoi Po, has reviewed the unaudited interim results and interim report of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and has recommended their adoption to the Board. EVENT AFTER THE CURRENT PERIOD There was no significant events after the Current Period and up to the date of this announcement. - 23 - BOARD OF DIRECTORS As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hu Xingrong (Chairman), Mr. Huang Xiaohai, Mr. Jin Jianggui, Mr. Li Zhenyu and Mr. Xu Haohao; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Pau Yee Ling, Mr. Wong Kwan Kit and Mr. Yuen Hoi Po. On behalf of the Board Man Sang International Limited HU XINGRONG Chairman Hong Kong, 22 November 2019 - 24 - Attachments Original document

