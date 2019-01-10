Man Yue Technology : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00894)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ms Kee Chor Lin (Chariman)

Mr Chan Yu Ching, Eugene (Managing Director) Mr Chan Tat Cheong, Alan

Independent Non-executive Directors Dr Li Sau Hung, Eddy

Mr Lo Kwok Kwei, David Mr Mar, Selwyn

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which Board members serve.

Directors Board Committees Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Ms Kee Chor Lin M M Mr Chan Yu Ching, Eugene M Mr Chan Tat Cheong, Alan Dr Li Sau Hung, Eddy M M C Mr Lo Kwok Kwei, David M C M Mr Mar, Selwyn C M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 10 January 2019