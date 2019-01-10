Log in
Man Yue Technology : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

01/10/2019 | 05:04am EST

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00894)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ms Kee Chor Lin (Chariman)

Mr Chan Yu Ching, Eugene (Managing Director) Mr Chan Tat Cheong, Alan

Independent Non-executive Directors Dr Li Sau Hung, Eddy

Mr Lo Kwok Kwei, David Mr Mar, Selwyn

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which Board members serve.

Directors

Board Committees

Audit Committee

Remuneration Committee

Nomination Committee

Ms Kee Chor Lin

M

M

Mr Chan Yu Ching, Eugene

M

Mr Chan Tat Cheong, Alan

Dr Li Sau Hung, Eddy

M

M

C

Mr Lo Kwok Kwei, David

M

C

M

Mr Mar, Selwyn

C

M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 10 January 2019

Disclaimer

Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:03:02 UTC
