Man Yue Technology : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00894)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Ms Kee Chor Lin (Chariman)
Mr Chan Yu Ching, Eugene (Managing Director) Mr Chan Tat Cheong, Alan
Independent Non-executive Directors Dr Li Sau Hung, Eddy
Mr Lo Kwok Kwei, David Mr Mar, Selwyn
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which Board members serve.
|
Directors
|
Board Committees
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Ms Kee Chor Lin
|
M
|
M
|
Mr Chan Yu Ching, Eugene
|
M
|
Mr Chan Tat Cheong, Alan
|
Dr Li Sau Hung, Eddy
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Mr Lo Kwok Kwei, David
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Mr Mar, Selwyn
|
C
|
M
Notes:
C Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 10 January 2019
