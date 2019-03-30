Log in
Man arrested after Eurostar suspends train services due to trespasser

03/30/2019 | 05:28am EDT
People wait in line due to Eurostar delays at St Pancras Railway Station in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British police arrested a man for blocking the railway line on Saturday after Eurostar, which runs trains between London, Paris and Brussels, had to suspend all trains in and out of Britain for several hours.

Eurostar said services would be able to restart following the arrest, but recommended that passengers who could change their travel plans should do so. Long queues were visible at London's St. Pancras station.

Local media showed pictures of a man on the roof of the station carrying an English flag.

The man was held for trespass and obstruction having spent the night on the roof of the station, British Transport Police said.

(Writing by William Schomberg and Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Catherine Evans)

