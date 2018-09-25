ManageEngine : Announces Flexible Licensing for Desktop Central

Manage Any Endpoint for Less Than $2/Month with UEM Edition

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced the unified endpoint management (UEM) edition of Desktop Central. This new edition offers modern management, mobile device management, OS deployment and other proven Desktop Central features under one flexible license, enabling enterprises to manage any endpoint for less than $2 per month. This news comes as a follow-up to ManageEngine’s placement in Gartner’s first Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools.i

ManageEngine will be showcasing its endpoint management solutions at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando through Sept. 28. Visitors can stop by booth #440 for a demo of Desktop Central.

Gartner predicts that 80 percent of worker tasks will take place on a mobile device by 2020.ii At the same time, most employees still primarily rely on desktops and laptops for work. Enterprise security depends on IT admins managing many types of endpoints, but having to purchase separate licenses for managing PCs and mobile devices can be confusing, expensive and cumbersome. UEM tools typically replace two or more traditional endpoint management solutions, cutting down on the cost of training and licensing. Desktop Central’s UEM edition enables enterprises to manage any type of endpoint — be it servers, PCs, laptops, smartphones or tablets — from enrollment to retirement.

“There is a rapid rise in the number and type of endpoints, and managing different licenses for all of the device types can be difficult. Desktop Central’s UEM edition, with its single license model for all forms of endpoints, gives organizations a simple, flexible way to manage the endpoints on their networks today and tomorrow,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine. “We believe being recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools reinforces the confidence customers have in our UEM strategy and solution.”

ManageEngine Placed in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for UEM Tools

With the introduction of its first Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, Gartner has displaced its quadrants for mobile device management and client management tools. ManageEngine is honored to be recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for UEM Tools. Desktop Central was recognized for its lower price point and easy-to-navigate interface. Its active user community was also highlighted for being rich in support and how-to content.

Highlights of Desktop Central UEM Edition

In addition to competitive pricing and the ability to manage any type of endpoint using one license, the UEM edition offers these proven Desktop Central features:

Patch management : Automatically patch 1,000+ Windows, Mac, Linux and third-party applications.

: Automatically patch 1,000+ Windows, Mac, Linux and third-party applications. Software deployment : Distribute, install, update and uninstall MSI and EXE-based applications using over 1,300 predefined templates.

: Distribute, install, update and uninstall MSI and EXE-based applications using over 1,300 predefined templates. Mobile device management : Bring corporate-owned and BYOD devices under management using automated enrollment and authentication.

: Bring corporate-owned and BYOD devices under management using automated enrollment and authentication. Mobile application management : Allow users to only install IT-approved in-house and store apps, manage licenses, and blacklist apps.

: Allow users to only install IT-approved in-house and store apps, manage licenses, and blacklist apps. Mobile security management : Protect corporate data by enforcing security policies for Wi-Fi, VPN, email, etc. Locate, lock and wipe lost devices. Securely distribute, save and view content.

: Protect corporate data by enforcing security policies for Wi-Fi, VPN, email, etc. Locate, lock and wipe lost devices. Securely distribute, save and view content. Modern management : Distribute Windows store apps; manage containerization, email, kiosk mode, and security; and perform other Windows 10 management tasks.

: Distribute Windows store apps; manage containerization, email, kiosk mode, and security; and perform other Windows 10 management tasks. Remote control : Control remote endpoints using integrated video call, chat, and file transfer.

: Control remote endpoints using integrated video call, chat, and file transfer. OS deployment and imaging: Automate disk imaging and deployment.

Pricing and Availability

Desktop Central UEM edition is priced at $22 per device per year and available for download at www.manageengine.com/desktop-central/download.html. A fully functional, 30-day trial version is also available for download. Desktop Central can be installed on-premises or hosted on various cloud platforms and has a fully-functional free edition that can manage up to 50 endpoints.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Desktop Central

Desktop Central is a unified endpoint management solution that helps in managing thousands of servers, desktops and mobile devices from a central location. It automates the complete desktop and mobile device management life cycle, ranging from a simple system configuration to complex software deployment. Used by more than 6,500 customers around the globe, it helps businesses cut costs on IT infrastructure, achieve operational efficiency, improve productivity, and combat network vulnerabilities. For more information, visit www.manageengine.com/desktop-central.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is bringing IT together for IT teams that need to deliver real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure tight business-IT alignment and optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan and China. For more information, please visit buzz.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com/ and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine-, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.

ManageEngine is a trademark of Zoho Corporation. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

