ManageEngine : Announces Flexible Licensing for Desktop Central

ManageEngine,
the real-time IT management company, today announced the unified
endpoint management (UEM) edition of Desktop
Central. This new edition offers modern management, mobile device
management, OS deployment and other proven Desktop Central features
under one flexible license, enabling enterprises to manage any endpoint
for less than $2 per month. This news comes as a follow-up to
ManageEngine’s placement in Gartner’s first Magic Quadrant for Unified
Endpoint Management Tools.i
ManageEngine will be showcasing its endpoint management solutions at Microsoft
Ignite in Orlando through Sept. 28. Visitors can stop by booth #440
for a demo of Desktop Central.
Gartner predicts that 80 percent of worker tasks will take place on a
mobile device by 2020.ii At the same time, most employees
still primarily rely on desktops and laptops for work. Enterprise
security depends on IT admins managing many types of endpoints, but
having to purchase separate licenses for managing PCs and mobile devices
can be confusing, expensive and cumbersome. UEM tools typically replace
two or more traditional endpoint management solutions, cutting down on
the cost of training and licensing. Desktop Central’s UEM edition
enables enterprises to manage any type of endpoint — be it servers, PCs,
laptops, smartphones or tablets — from enrollment to retirement.
“There is a rapid rise in the number and type of endpoints, and managing
different licenses for all of the device types can be difficult. Desktop
Central’s UEM edition, with its single license model for all forms of
endpoints, gives organizations a simple, flexible way to manage the
endpoints on their networks today and tomorrow,” said Mathivanan
Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine. “We believe being
recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management
Tools reinforces the confidence customers have in our UEM strategy and
solution.”
ManageEngine Placed in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for UEM Tools
With the introduction of its first Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint
Management Tools, Gartner has displaced its quadrants for mobile device
management and client management tools. ManageEngine is honored to be
recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for UEM Tools. Desktop
Central was recognized for its lower price point and easy-to-navigate
interface. Its active user community was also highlighted for being rich
in support and how-to content.
Highlights of Desktop Central UEM Edition
In addition to competitive pricing and the ability to manage any type of
endpoint using one license, the UEM edition offers these proven Desktop
Central features:
-
Patch management: Automatically patch 1,000+ Windows, Mac,
Linux and third-party applications.
-
Software deployment: Distribute, install, update and uninstall
MSI and EXE-based applications using over 1,300 predefined templates.
-
Mobile device management: Bring corporate-owned and BYOD
devices under management using automated enrollment and authentication.
-
Mobile application management: Allow users to only install
IT-approved in-house and store apps, manage licenses, and blacklist
apps.
-
Mobile security management: Protect corporate data by enforcing
security policies for Wi-Fi, VPN, email, etc. Locate, lock and wipe
lost devices. Securely distribute, save and view content.
-
Modern management: Distribute Windows store apps; manage
containerization, email, kiosk mode, and security; and perform other
Windows 10 management tasks.
-
Remote control: Control remote endpoints using integrated video
call, chat, and file transfer.
-
OS deployment and imaging: Automate disk imaging and deployment.
Pricing and Availability
Desktop Central UEM edition is priced at $22 per device per year and
available for download at www.manageengine.com/desktop-central/download.html.
A fully functional, 30-day trial version is also available for download.
Desktop Central can be installed on-premises or hosted on various cloud
platforms and has a fully-functional free edition that can manage up to
50 endpoints.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About Desktop Central
Desktop Central is a unified endpoint management solution that helps in
managing thousands of servers, desktops and mobile devices from a
central location. It automates the complete desktop and mobile device
management life cycle, ranging from a simple system configuration to
complex software deployment. Used by more than 6,500 customers around
the globe, it helps businesses cut costs on IT infrastructure, achieve
operational efficiency, improve productivity, and combat network
vulnerabilities. For more information, visit www.manageengine.com/desktop-central.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is bringing IT together for IT teams that need to deliver
real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging
enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely
on our real-time
IT management tools to ensure tight business-IT alignment and
optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks,
servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho
Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, the
Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan and China. For more information,
please visit buzz.manageengine.com;
follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com/
and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine-,
Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine
and Twitter @ManageEngine.
