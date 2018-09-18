ManageEngine : Strengthens Endpoint Security with the Launch of Browser Security Plus at London User Conference

Helps Organisations Tackle Surge in Browser-Based Cyberattacks Due to Increased Cloud Adoption

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced its launch of Browser Security Plus, a browser management solution that helps organisations secure their corporate data in the cloud and protect their networks from web-based cyberattacks. Available immediately, Browser Security Plus provides organisations with a layer of management capabilities for browsers and their add-ons to maintain robust enterprise security. This allows enterprises to improve network health by preventing, detecting and fixing any browser vulnerabilities.

Customers can get a live demonstration of Browser Security Plus at the inaugural ManageEngine User Conference 2018 in London, Sept. 18-19, at the Hilton London Metropole.

As modern web, portable computing devices, and other technologies have enabled employees to work from anywhere, there’s been a surge in cloud adoption among organisations, and browsers have evolved to be silent entry points for accessing corporate data. According to Statista, browsers have accounted for 23.47 percent of exploit attacks in 2018 as of Q1. This has a serious impact on enterprise security, as attackers leverage unsecured browsers and web applications to create lasting business repercussions.

Addressing this evolving need, ManageEngine has developed a comprehensive browser management solution that can secure multiple browsersi — such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Edge — used in Windows environments, as 88.18 percent of desktops worldwide run on Windows, according to Net Market Share.

“For the longest time, browsers have been considered just another application. With cloud applications pivoting the way business is done, browsers have become endpoints in and of themselves, capable of achieving functionalities of a number of native applications put together,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “By managing browsers the same way they manage endpoints like desktops and mobile devices, enterprises can seal their network from possible attacks at its most used threshold.”

Cyberhygiene Practices Implemented in Browser Security Plus

Compliance: IT teams can set rules required by their organisation and also monitor for compliance with Security Technical Implementation Guidelines (STIG) and industry security standards predefined by the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

Policy deployment: Browser configurations are intelligently grouped into policies that address specific requirements such as threat defence and data leakage prevention.

Add-on management: IT teams can provide and revoke access to browser add-ons like extensions and plug-ins based on their reliability and also silently push mission-critical extensions to computers from a central repository.

Browser isolation: Trusted websites and business applications are segregated from their untrusted counterparts. Untrusted sites are rendered in a virtual browser to ensure enterprise data remains secure.

Browser Security Plus covers all critical aspects of securing a browser — from obtaining visibility, enforcing security policies, and controlling access to ensuring compliance with enforced policies. The company also plans to extend its browser management capabilities to macOS, followed by other operating systems in the near future.

i Browser market share for multiple browsers according to Net Market Share: Google Chrome 63.37 percent, Firefox 10.62 percent, Microsoft Internet Explorer 13.46 percent and Edge 4.86 percent

User Conference Highlights

In addition to the launch of Browser Security Plus, ManageEngine’s two-day conference will cover the company’s broad portfolio of products and will feature product training sessions, one-on-one sessions with product experts, and product road maps.

ManageEngine is also recognizing two of its regional partners in the United Kingdom for their significant contribution to company’s growth and brand presence in the region. Wanstor Limited will be awarded MSP Partner of the Year 2017-18, and set3 Solutions will be awarded Technology Partner of the Year 2017-18.

With business growth of 37 percent in the last 12 months and projected growth of about 40 percent by the end of 2018, ManageEngine’s plan is to strengthen its base in the UK markets.

“We see a huge opportunity in the market, given the fact that IT departments have the potential to influence business decisions,” said Arun Kumar J, regional director of sales at ManageEngine. “With digital transformation in place, organisations will need to align their business teams with IT, which makes ManageEngine an ideal candidate to help catalyse this change.”

Apart from training sessions, customers can learn more about the company’s R&D pipeline, channel strategies, and plans to invest in new technologies.

To view the agenda or learn more about the London user conference, please visit https://manageengine.co.uk/events/2018/userconf/london.html.

About Browser Security Plus

Browser Security Plus is an on-premises solution that enables IT administrators to manage and secure Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge browsers on Windows machines. Enforce security policies, control browser extensions and plug-ins, sandbox and lock down enterprise browsers, and establish and ensure compliance to configurations. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.co.uk/secure-browser.

Pricing and Availability

Browser Security Plus is available immediately at www.manageengine.co.uk/secure-browser. Pricing starts at $12/year/license. A fully functional, 30-day trial is also available as well as the Free edition for startups and small businesses to manage up to 25 computers.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is bringing IT together for IT teams that need to deliver real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure tight business-IT alignment and optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan and China. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.co.uk/; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com/ and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine-, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.

ManageEngine is a trademark of Zoho Corporation. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: ManageEngine, real-time IT, Zoho, Browser Security Plus, browser management, cybersecurity, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, cloud, compliance, IT management

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005801/en/