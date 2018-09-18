ManageEngine : Strengthens Endpoint Security with the Launch of Browser Security Plus at London User Conference

ManageEngine,
the real-time IT management company, today announced its launch of Browser
Security Plus, a browser management solution that helps
organisations secure their corporate data in the cloud and protect their
networks from web-based cyberattacks. Available immediately, Browser
Security Plus provides organisations with a layer of management
capabilities for browsers and their add-ons to maintain robust
enterprise security. This allows enterprises to improve network health
by preventing, detecting and fixing any browser vulnerabilities.
Customers can get a live demonstration of Browser Security Plus at the
inaugural ManageEngine
User Conference 2018 in London, Sept. 18-19, at the Hilton London
Metropole.
As modern web, portable computing devices, and other technologies have
enabled employees to work from anywhere, there’s been a surge in cloud
adoption among organisations, and browsers have evolved to be silent
entry points for accessing corporate data. According to Statista,
browsers have accounted for 23.47 percent of exploit attacks in 2018 as
of Q1. This has a serious impact on enterprise security, as attackers
leverage unsecured browsers and web applications to create lasting
business repercussions.
Addressing this evolving need, ManageEngine has developed a
comprehensive browser management solution that can secure multiple
browsersi — such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and
Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Edge — used in Windows environments,
as 88.18 percent of desktops worldwide run on Windows, according to Net
Market Share.
“For the longest time, browsers have been considered just another
application. With cloud applications pivoting the way business is done,
browsers have become endpoints in and of themselves, capable of
achieving functionalities of a number of native applications put
together,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of
ManageEngine. “By managing browsers the same way they manage endpoints
like desktops and mobile devices, enterprises can seal their network
from possible attacks at its most used threshold.”
Cyberhygiene Practices Implemented in Browser Security Plus
Compliance: IT teams can set rules required by their organisation
and also monitor for compliance with Security Technical Implementation
Guidelines (STIG) and industry security standards predefined by the
Center for Internet Security (CIS).
Policy deployment: Browser configurations are intelligently
grouped into policies that address specific requirements such as threat
defence and data leakage prevention.
Add-on management: IT teams can provide and revoke access to
browser add-ons like extensions and plug-ins based on their reliability
and also silently push mission-critical extensions to computers from a
central repository.
Browser isolation: Trusted websites and business applications are
segregated from their untrusted counterparts. Untrusted sites are
rendered in a virtual browser to ensure enterprise data remains secure.
Browser Security Plus covers all critical aspects of securing a browser
— from obtaining visibility, enforcing security policies, and
controlling access to ensuring compliance with enforced policies. The
company also plans to extend its browser management capabilities to
macOS, followed by other operating systems in the near future.
i Browser market share for multiple browsers according to Net
Market Share: Google Chrome 63.37 percent, Firefox 10.62 percent,
Microsoft Internet Explorer 13.46 percent and Edge 4.86 percent
User Conference Highlights
In addition to the launch of Browser Security Plus, ManageEngine’s
two-day conference will cover the company’s broad portfolio of products
and will feature product training sessions, one-on-one sessions with
product experts, and product road maps.
ManageEngine is also recognizing two of its regional partners in the
United Kingdom for their significant contribution to company’s growth
and brand presence in the region. Wanstor Limited will be awarded MSP
Partner of the Year 2017-18, and set3 Solutions will be awarded
Technology Partner of the Year 2017-18.
With business growth of 37 percent in the last 12 months and projected
growth of about 40 percent by the end of 2018, ManageEngine’s plan is to
strengthen its base in the UK markets.
“We see a huge opportunity in the market, given the fact that IT
departments have the potential to influence business decisions,” said
Arun Kumar J, regional director of sales at ManageEngine. “With digital
transformation in place, organisations will need to align their business
teams with IT, which makes ManageEngine an ideal candidate to help
catalyse this change.”
Apart from training sessions, customers can learn more about the
company’s R&D pipeline, channel strategies, and plans to invest in new
technologies.
To view the agenda or learn more about the London user conference,
please visit https://manageengine.co.uk/events/2018/userconf/london.html.
About Browser Security Plus
Browser Security Plus is an on-premises solution that enables IT
administrators to manage and secure Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox,
Microsoft Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge browsers on Windows
machines. Enforce security policies, control browser extensions and
plug-ins, sandbox and lock down enterprise browsers, and establish and
ensure compliance to configurations. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.co.uk/secure-browser.
Pricing and Availability
Browser Security Plus is available immediately at www.manageengine.co.uk/secure-browser.
Pricing starts at $12/year/license. A fully functional, 30-day trial is
also available as well as the Free edition for startups and small
businesses to manage up to 25 computers.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is bringing IT together for IT teams that need to deliver
real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging
enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely
on our real-time
IT management tools to ensure tight business-IT alignment and
optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks,
servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho
Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, the
Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan and China. For more information,
