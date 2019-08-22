Managed Care Advisors Appears on Inc. 5000's 2019 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a three-year revenue growth of 86 Percent, Managed Care Advisors is recognized by Inc. Magazine for the fourth consecutive year

Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA), a leading provider of healthcare products and services, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019). The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, representing the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment -- its independent small businesses.

“Managed Care Advisors’ fourth appearance on the Inc 5000 list is a direct result of our unwavering reliance on real-time analytics and world-class customer service,” said MCA President & CEO Lisa Firestone. “With our exponential growth and innovation focus, our future is stronger than ever, and we’re excited to continue delivering for our customers, our employees and on our mission to empower individuals and organizations to attain and sustain health and productivity.”

Since its founding in 1997, Managed Care Advisors has specialized in workers’ compensation case and claims management, specialty health plan management, benefits consulting, disability and absence management and program management for Federal, state and local government entities, corporations as well as public and private health plans. Since 2005, MCA has been supporting U.S. Federal agencies in improving outcomes, reducing costs, and avoiding unnecessary medical and vocational disability due to work-related injuries and illnesses under the Federal Employees' Compensation Act (FECA). Over that period of time, MCA has become dominant in the Federal workers’ compensation market supporting nearly 20 Federal agencies, and providing a wide range of Workers’ Compensation Case and Claims Management products and services.

To date, MCA has won more than $100 million in Federal prime contracts and grown its staff to more than 120 employees across the U.S. In 2019, the company obtained ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification and acquired WebOPUS® Federal as a means to continually innovate and improve efficiency and performance.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Managed Care Advisors

Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA) is a full service case management and professional consulting organization specializing in workers’ compensation case and claims management, specialty health plan management, benefits consulting, disability and absence management and program management, currently servicing customers throughout the United States and all U.S. Territories. Our products and services complement customers’ business processes in order to maximize productivity, employee potential, and program outcomes. Our customers include Federal, state and local government agencies, corporations, health plans and ancillary providers. Our corporate headquarters are located in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at http://www.mcacares.com and connect with us at http://www.linkedin.com/company/managed-care-advisors or @MCACares.

