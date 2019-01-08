Managed Services: Procurement Research, Market Intelligence, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Managed Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
The innovative strides made by the service providers have resulted in
the advent of technologies like the knowledge base and autonomic
computers. Such technologies are expected to enhance the capabilities of
managed services, thereby; driving the category value growth. The boost
in the investment done on IT infrastructure by the governments will also
The cost-effectiveness of the cloud-based segment of the managed
services is propelling its demand across the significant end-user
industries in the US. To cater to the dynamic requirements of their
end-users, the service providers are offering customized solutions,
which is also contributing to the overall category growth in this region.
This managed services sourcing and procurement report offers a
comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its subsequent
impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the
spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market
intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from
the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.
“Evaluating suppliers based on their level of transparency,
especially when it comes to pricing, is a crucial factor for selecting
the right supplier,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit
Yadav.
This managed services procurement research report has estimated that the
following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the
following years:
-
IT disruption has a high business impact for category stakeholders
-
Value growth of the category is contributing to the accelerating spend
momentum
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the information
technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and
information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such
information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to
determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement
strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide
category management insights and information on the procurement best
practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Managed services
US market insights
-
Supplier cost structure in the US
-
Margins of suppliers in the US
-
Category cost drivers
Best practices
-
Procurement excellence best practices
-
Procurement best practices
-
Sustainability practices
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
