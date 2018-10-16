Management Acquires Ooyala

Ooyala and Telstra announce today the completion of the management
buyout of Ooyala. Building on the success of Ooyala under the current
management team, combined with Telstra’s new focus on its Telstra2022
strategy, this transaction provides the foundation for the next phase of
growth for Ooyala. Telstra will remain a valued go-to-market partner and
customer.
Ooyala’s management team looks forward to continuing its world-class
support of its customers around the globe. With Ooyala Flex Media
Platform underpinning its industry-leading suite of video streaming and
media logistics solutions, Ooyala powers the content supply chain of
many of the biggest names in media, entertainment, telecommunications,
enterprise, broadcast, and sports the world over. The company’s
customers include: Audi, Chelsea FC, Dell, National Rugby League of
Australia, PGA, Starhub, Sky Sports, Turner and Telstra.
Led by existing management and powered by a talented and energized team
of employees, Ooyala expects continued revenue growth fueled by the
market adoption of Ooyala Flex Media Platform and its key capabilities
focused on cross-device playback and monetization, TV-grade live
streaming, MAM-based content management, and insights driven content
creation. On the back of a powerful workflow engine, shared metadata
infrastructure, and an extensive partner ecosystem, the Ooyala Flex
Media Platform enables partners and customers to connect and orchestrate
the entire content supply chain. Whether the focus is on content
creation, distribution, or monetization, Ooyala Flex Media Platform
saves its customers time and money while providing the ability to create
new sources of revenue.
“The management team is excited to take on this next chapter in Ooyala’s
growth,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala. “We are pleased by the
tremendous market reception of our flagship product, Ooyala Flex Media
Platform, and how it has enabled our OVP and media logistics customers
to drive supply chain efficiencies and revenue growth through automation
and AI-driven insights. We will continue to invest in Ooyala Flex Media
Platform to increase our market-leading position in video streaming and
media logistics. In addition, leveraging our resources and in
partnership with private equity investors, we are actively exploring
acquisition opportunities to further accelerate Ooyala’s growth.”
ABOUT OOYALA
For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the
content supply chain revolution as a leading provider of OTT, content
production, and digital distribution solutions. Ooyala powers linear and
on demand video for the world's largest companies, managing thousands of
hours of content and serving billions of streams across all platforms.
With its open APIs and vast partner ecosystem, Ooyala Flex Media
Platform provides a single source of truth for managing metadata and
workflows of media companies. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform enables
content creators and distributors to become more agile and cost
efficient by automating tasks, simplifying workflows and reducing
time-to-TV-grade experiences across all screens.
Ooyala has offices in the Silicon Valley, Chennai, Dallas, Guadalajara,
London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and sales
operations in many other countries across the globe. For more
information, visit www.ooyala.com.
For inquiries, contact
us or email sales@ooyala.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005989/en/