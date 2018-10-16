Management Acquires Ooyala

Driven by the market adoption of its video streaming & media logistics product, Flex Media Platform, Ooyala is poised for continued growth

Ooyala and Telstra announce today the completion of the management buyout of Ooyala. Building on the success of Ooyala under the current management team, combined with Telstra’s new focus on its Telstra2022 strategy, this transaction provides the foundation for the next phase of growth for Ooyala. Telstra will remain a valued go-to-market partner and customer.

Ooyala’s management team looks forward to continuing its world-class support of its customers around the globe. With Ooyala Flex Media Platform underpinning its industry-leading suite of video streaming and media logistics solutions, Ooyala powers the content supply chain of many of the biggest names in media, entertainment, telecommunications, enterprise, broadcast, and sports the world over. The company’s customers include: Audi, Chelsea FC, Dell, National Rugby League of Australia, PGA, Starhub, Sky Sports, Turner and Telstra.

Led by existing management and powered by a talented and energized team of employees, Ooyala expects continued revenue growth fueled by the market adoption of Ooyala Flex Media Platform and its key capabilities focused on cross-device playback and monetization, TV-grade live streaming, MAM-based content management, and insights driven content creation. On the back of a powerful workflow engine, shared metadata infrastructure, and an extensive partner ecosystem, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform enables partners and customers to connect and orchestrate the entire content supply chain. Whether the focus is on content creation, distribution, or monetization, Ooyala Flex Media Platform saves its customers time and money while providing the ability to create new sources of revenue.

“The management team is excited to take on this next chapter in Ooyala’s growth,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala. “We are pleased by the tremendous market reception of our flagship product, Ooyala Flex Media Platform, and how it has enabled our OVP and media logistics customers to drive supply chain efficiencies and revenue growth through automation and AI-driven insights. We will continue to invest in Ooyala Flex Media Platform to increase our market-leading position in video streaming and media logistics. In addition, leveraging our resources and in partnership with private equity investors, we are actively exploring acquisition opportunities to further accelerate Ooyala’s growth.”

ABOUT OOYALA

For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the content supply chain revolution as a leading provider of OTT, content production, and digital distribution solutions. Ooyala powers linear and on demand video for the world's largest companies, managing thousands of hours of content and serving billions of streams across all platforms.

With its open APIs and vast partner ecosystem, Ooyala Flex Media Platform provides a single source of truth for managing metadata and workflows of media companies. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform enables content creators and distributors to become more agile and cost efficient by automating tasks, simplifying workflows and reducing time-to-TV-grade experiences across all screens.

Ooyala has offices in the Silicon Valley, Chennai, Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and sales operations in many other countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com. For inquiries, contact us or email sales@ooyala.com.

