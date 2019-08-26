Log in
Managing General Agency Paragon Insurance Launches Nationwide Workers Compensation Insurance Program

08/26/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

AVON, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC ("Paragon"), a national multi-line specialty MGA (Managing General Agency) based in Avon, Conn., today announced the addition of a new nationwide Workers' Compensation Insurance Program.

Paragon Insurance Holdings

Available to their eligible retail agency partners, the new program is underwritten by Paragon in its San Diego operation on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company (AM Best rated A- VIII).

Benefits and advantages of the Paragon/Clear Spring program include:
* No X-Mod or Territory restrictions
* All States written on one policy
* Multiple pay plans (including monthly reporting)
* Fast turnaround times
* Extensive in-house underwriting authority
* Superior claims, loss control and safety services
* Broad underwriting appetite

Eligible industries include: Construction & Artisan Contractors, Landscaping, Transportation, Janitorial, Agriculture, Wholesalers & Dealers, Healthcare, Waste Management, Manufacturing, and Rental Equipment Dealers.

Submissions can be sent to: WCsubmissions@paragoninsgroup.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Kaufmann, Business Development Manager
Phone: 858.689.3827
Email: kkaufmann@paragoninsgroup.com
Web: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/

About Paragon:
A broadly diversified MGA, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners. Please visit https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.

News Source: Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC

Related link: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/managing-general-agency-paragon-insurance-launches-nationwide-workers-compensation-insurance-program/
