Managing General Agency Paragon Insurance Launches Nationwide Workers Compensation Insurance Program

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC ("Paragon"), a national multi-line specialty MGA (Managing General Agency) based in Avon, Conn., today announced the addition of a new nationwide Workers' Compensation Insurance Program.



Available to their eligible retail agency partners, the new program is underwritten by Paragon in its San Diego operation on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company (AM Best rated A- VIII).



Benefits and advantages of the Paragon/Clear Spring program include:

* No X-Mod or Territory restrictions

* All States written on one policy

* Multiple pay plans (including monthly reporting)

* Fast turnaround times

* Extensive in-house underwriting authority

* Superior claims, loss control and safety services

* Broad underwriting appetite



Eligible industries include: Construction & Artisan Contractors, Landscaping, Transportation, Janitorial, Agriculture, Wholesalers & Dealers, Healthcare, Waste Management, Manufacturing, and Rental Equipment Dealers.



Submissions can be sent to: WCsubmissions@paragoninsgroup.com



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ken Kaufmann, Business Development Manager

Phone: 858.689.3827

Email: kkaufmann@paragoninsgroup.com

Web: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/



About Paragon:

A broadly diversified MGA, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners. Please visit https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.



