Manatt Adds to Industry-Leading Healthcare Group With Senior New York State Official in Albany

02/13/2020 | 09:07am EST

Troy Oechsner’s experience in New York State’s Department of Financial Services complements firm’s extensive healthcare and government advocacy offerings

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm, today announced that Troy Oechsner has joined as a partner in its Albany office. Formerly Deputy Superintendent for Health Insurance at the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), Oechsner will augment the firm’s extensive legal and public policy capabilities, particularly on managed care-related issues facing plans and providers. He is the fifth addition to Manatt’s national healthcare group in recent months, following on the heels of corporate partner Paul A. Carr-Rollitt; former CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System Ralph W. Muller; digital health and regulatory partner Yarmela Pavlovic; and litigation partner Charles E. Weir.

As New York’s chief health insurance regulator at NYDFS, Oechsner worked on a wide array of healthcare and health plan matters including audits and enforcement of compliance with state and federal law, premium rate reviews, solvency, and product approvals. Among other accomplishments, he worked extensively with the Legislature on health and insurance matters, was a leader in the establishment of the New York State of Health -- New York’s official ACA Health Exchange Marketplace, spearheaded New York’s passage of the nation’s first comprehensive statute to protect consumers from surprise out-of-network medical bills, played a key role in drafting and passing the state’s codification of the federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, and helped develop and implement landmark cybersecurity regulations.

“As the entire healthcare industry has transformed from the ground up over the past decade, Troy has been an agent of change in New York, pioneering the advancement of everything from mental health coverage and access to care to cybersecurity and financial oversight,” said Donna L. Wilson, CEO and Managing Partner of Manatt. “His leadership skills paired with his public office experience and reputation in the industry make him an invaluable asset to our clients.”

At Manatt, Oechsner will leverage his legal and regulatory background to advise a range of clients, including hospitals, insurers, foundations, consumer advocates, employer organizations and states. He will provide counsel across a broad spectrum of key areas, including insurance reform and regulation, Medicaid managed care, premium rate reviews, provider billing and payment, drug pricing, product approvals, benefits management, audits, and compliance with state and federal law.

“Troy has a sophisticated understanding of the deep, technical nature of today’s broader healthcare landscape,” said Bill Bernstein, leader of Manatt Health. “His regulatory and legal background aligns with our hybridized team of lawyers and consultants, so we’re thrilled to tap into his expertise, not just in New York, but across the country.”

During his time at NYDFS, Oechsner also served as Acting Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Insurance Division, supervising the Health, Property, Life and Liquidation Bureaus, and represented NYDFS at legislative hearings and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Prior to the NYDFS, Oechsner worked at the Health Bureau of the New York State Office of the Attorney General, where he held increasingly senior roles as the assistant attorney general, the Albany section chief and the deputy bureau chief.

“I’ve long respected Manatt’s mission of providing clients comprehensive legal, consulting and regulatory guidance on challenging issues across the entire healthcare sector,” said Oechsner. “I look forward to leveraging my involvement in public policy and commitment to public service in matters ranging from litigation to transactions and regulatory counsel.”

Oechsner earned his juris doctorate from State University of New York at Buffalo Law School, cum laude, and his bachelor’s degree from State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as healthcare; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
