Manatt Launches Boston Office with Leading Privacy and Data Security Partner

Scott T. Lashway brings cross-industry cyber experience to firm’s newly launched Boston office

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm, announced today the launch of its Boston office with the addition of Scott T. Lashway, who has joined the firm’s privacy and data security practice.

Already having a significant client presence in Boston, the firm is expanding to serve core industry sectors including healthcare, privacy and data security, financial services, and digital and technology. This office opening is part of a broader strategic growth plan to further counsel clients in those industries and enhance Manatt’s already robust legal and consulting services on the East Coast. Lashway’s arrival signifies the beginning of the firm’s growth in Boston, where it seeks to tap further into the city’s significant innovation and technology roots, financial services institutions, and world-class colleges, universities, medical institutions and research centers.

Lashway will co-lead the firm’s privacy and data security practice with Donna L. Wilson, Manatt’s CEO and Managing Partner-Elect. He exemplifies the firm’s commitment to leveraging its unique integrated model to support organizations in virtually every vertical. He is keenly focused on the intersection of law and technology, with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity, data privacy and technology-focused litigation. His experience touches a wide array of industries, which will be a key driver as the firm looks to grow its offerings in the market.

“Boston is home to some of the best-known and longest-established companies that are constantly evolving to meet new challenges,” said Wilson. “Scott is a natural fit because his practice aligns perfectly with our integrated professional services approach that allows us to counsel both the disruptors and the disrupted.”

Lashway is the latest hire to expand the firm’s already robust privacy and data security capabilities while maintaining its emphasis on a cutting-edge, hybridized consulting and legal model. Suzanne Folsom joined the firm in April, bringing significant cyber compliance experience to the government and regulatory group. Her arrival was closely followed by that of Managing Director Rob Garretson, whose significant management consulting and corporate compliance background complements the group’s legal offerings. Anand Shah’s arrival in Washington, D.C. further strengthens the firm’s cyber abilities across the education, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceutical and retail industries.

“Joining Manatt’s highly regarded privacy and data security team affords me the opportunity to provide cutting-edge representation for my clients because of the firm’s unique structure and cross-industry collaboration,” said Lashway. “I am also thrilled to be joining the firm’s stellar trial team and look forward to strengthening our presence in Boston.”

Lashway advises clients with respect to cybersecurity and privacy issues, assists them in preparing for and handling sophisticated data breach responses, and defends against resultant litigation and government inquiries and actions. Similar to Folsom, he brings significant boardroom experience as it relates to crisis management, advising on risk management issues and training stakeholders on best practices.

Lashway earned his bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College and his juris doctorate from Boston College Law School.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is one of the nation’s leading law and consulting firms, with offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The firm represents a sophisticated client base—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of practice areas and industry sectors. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005276/en/