Manatt Launches Boston Office with Leading Privacy and Data Security Partner

Manatt,
Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated national
professional services firm, announced today the launch of its Boston
office with the addition of Scott
T. Lashway, who has joined the firm’s privacy and data security
practice.
Already having a significant client presence in Boston, the firm is
expanding to serve core industry sectors including healthcare, privacy
and data security, financial services, and digital and technology. This
office opening is part of a broader strategic growth plan to further
counsel clients in those industries and enhance Manatt’s already robust
legal and consulting services on the East Coast. Lashway’s arrival
signifies the beginning of the firm’s growth in Boston, where it seeks
to tap further into the city’s significant innovation and technology
roots, financial services institutions, and world-class colleges,
universities, medical institutions and research centers.
Lashway will co-lead the firm’s privacy and data security practice with Donna
L. Wilson, Manatt’s CEO and Managing Partner-Elect. He exemplifies
the firm’s commitment to leveraging its unique integrated model to
support organizations in virtually every vertical. He is keenly focused
on the intersection of law and technology, with a strong emphasis on
cybersecurity, data privacy and technology-focused litigation. His
experience touches a wide array of industries, which will be a key
driver as the firm looks to grow its offerings in the market.
“Boston is home to some of the best-known and longest-established
companies that are constantly evolving to meet new challenges,” said
Wilson. “Scott is a natural fit because his practice aligns perfectly
with our integrated professional services approach that allows us to
counsel both the disruptors and the disrupted.”
Lashway is the latest hire to expand the firm’s already robust privacy
and data security capabilities while maintaining its emphasis on a
cutting-edge, hybridized consulting and legal model. Suzanne
Folsom joined the firm in April, bringing significant cyber
compliance experience to the government and regulatory group. Her
arrival was closely followed by that of Managing Director Rob
Garretson, whose significant management consulting and corporate
compliance background complements the group’s legal offerings. Anand
Shah’s arrival in Washington, D.C. further strengthens the firm’s
cyber abilities across the education, financial services, healthcare,
pharmaceutical and retail industries.
“Joining Manatt’s highly regarded privacy and data security team affords
me the opportunity to provide cutting-edge representation for my clients
because of the firm’s unique structure and cross-industry
collaboration,” said Lashway. “I am also thrilled to be joining the
firm’s stellar trial team and look forward to strengthening our presence
in Boston.”
Lashway advises clients with respect to cybersecurity and privacy
issues, assists them in preparing for and handling sophisticated data
breach responses, and defends against resultant litigation and
government inquiries and actions. Similar to Folsom, he brings
significant boardroom experience as it relates to crisis management,
advising on risk management issues and training stakeholders on best
practices.
Lashway earned his bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College and his
juris doctorate from Boston College Law School.
About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is one of the nation’s leading law and
consulting firms, with offices strategically located in California (Los
Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New
York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston.
The firm represents a sophisticated client base—including Fortune 500,
middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of practice areas
and industry sectors. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005276/en/