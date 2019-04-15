Manchester City : Announce New Stadium Tour on Club's 125th Birthday

Manchester City is delighted to announce the launch of a new stadium
tour as the Club celebrates its 125th birthday today.
The ‘Manchester City Tour’ will provide fans with the most immersive
tour experience in football, guiding them through the Club’s history and
heritage up to the present day.
Using technology to enhance the experience of fans, the tour includes 3D
holographic content, augmented reality and a 360-degree cinema screen -
the first of its kind in the Premier League.
As part of the new tour, the Club has opened an exhibition space which
includes key historical artefacts, some of which will be displayed in
public for the first time. In addition to the artefacts, the space
includes interactive exhibits with spinning cotton spools which tell the
story of Manchester’s industrial past, through to a holograph model of
Manchester City’s crests through the ages.
In a football first, through augmented reality, a special guest awaits
fans as they enter the press conference room. Once inside the room, fans
will have the opportunity to take their place at the top table, ‘sitting
next to’ Manager Pep Guardiola, and will be able to ‘interact’ with him
as he answers questions.
Throughout the tour hand held media guides will also be provided, which
incorporate audio and video. The media guides will take fans behind the
scenes giving them a truly immersive experience, showing content of the
players’ match day journey from arrival through to kick-off.
Commenting on the ‘Manchester City Tour’ and the Club’s 125th
birthday, Chief Operating Officer, Omar Berrada said:
“Announcing the ‘Manchester City Tour’ today is the perfect way to mark
the Club’s 125th birthday, recognising our rich history and heritage,
and celebrating the journey that the Club and our fans have been on
together. We’re delighted to have created a tour that brings together
physical artefacts and technology for the first time, giving our fans an
opportunity to immerse themselves with the Manchester City story in a
unique way. We hope that it will make for an unforgettable experience.”
Manchester City will launch a campaign to celebrate the Club’s
anniversary throughout its 125th season, which begins in August of this
year and continues through to May 2020.
