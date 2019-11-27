Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Manchester City owner scores $4.8 billion price tag with stake sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:46am EST
Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Manchester City's Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a $500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the world's most valuable soccer group with a $4.8 billion price tag.

Tech-focused Silver Lake will buy just over 10% of City Football Group (CFG), which owns reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City and teams in the United States, Australia and China, the companies said on Wednesday.

The investment crowns a rags to riches story for Manchester City, which spent much of the 1990s in the doldrums but broke into the big league of world soccer with the help of Middle Eastern cash.

Europe's top soccer clubs have drawn in big money from some of the world's richest investors over the last decade, as the game attracts more fans in lucrative markets such as Asia, the United States and the Middle East.

Chinese investors paid $400 million for a 13% stake in CFG four years ago, valuing the group at $3 billion at that time.

Man City's big domestic rival Manchester United are majority owned by the American Glazer family and are valued at $2.8 billion.

Chelsea are owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, while America's Fenway Sports Group controls current European champions Liverpool and French champions Paris Saint Germain are owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

"We and Silver Lake share the strong belief in the opportunities being presented by the convergence of entertainment, sports and technology and the resulting ability for CFG to generate long-term growth and new revenue streams globally," CFG Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

CFG, which also owns or part owns New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay, Girona FC in Spain and Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China, said none of its shareholders were selling stakes.

Abu Dhabi United Group, the investment vehicle owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will remain the majority CFG shareholder with a stake of around 77% after the deal.

It is relatively rare for private equity firms to buy into soccer because they want a relatively quick return and while clubs make their money from lucrative broadcasting rights, their fortunes still depend on their success on the field.

Silver Lake Managing Director Egon Durban, who will join CFG's board, said the California-based firm's investment would "help drive the next phase of CFG's growth in the fast-growing premium sports and entertainment content market".

Silver Lake owns stakes in entertainment and sport talent agencies group Endeavor and global sports agency IMG.

(GRAPHIC: City Football Group ownership - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/9205/9117/man%20city%20chart.png )

TURNING THE TABLES

Although City were champions of England in 1968, the club were heavily overshadowed by local rivals Manchester United and fell into the third tier of English soccer in 1998.

The team were a mid-table Premier League side when they were purchased by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008.

Within four years, City won the Premier League, their first top-flight title in 44 years, and Spaniard Pep Guardiola, appointed manager in 2016, guided the club to a second straight title and a domestic treble of trophies last season.

But City have yet to achieve their goal of winning Europe's most prestigious prize, the Champions League.

And an investigation by European soccer's governing body UEFA into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules could potentially see the team barred from the competition.

Aside from Man City, CFG's most notable investment was to create New York City FC, a Major League Soccer franchise which plays at Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees baseball team.

Man City, whose squad includes England's Raheem Sterling, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Argentina's Sergio Aguero, reported record 2018-19 revenue of 535.2 million pounds ($687 million) in a fifth consecutive year of profitability.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Paul Sandle, James Davey and Simon Evans; editing by Peter Rutherford/Jason Neely/Guy Faulconbridge/Alexander Smith)

By Paul Sandle and Sudip Kar-Gupta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aECB'S DUTY IS TO KEEP VALUE OF EURO STABLE : Lagarde
RE
05:57aManchester City owner scores $4.8 billion price tag with stake sale
RE
05:54aCorbyn accuses Johnson of offering up UK health service in U.S. talks
RE
05:50aSwiss revamp antiquated money laundering, terrorism finance report system
RE
05:46aManchester City owner scores $4.8 billion price tag with stake sale
RE
05:38aAMAFI ASSOCIATION FRANÇAISE DES MARCH&EAC : - 19-111 - MiFID II Refit - Investor Protection - Other issues
PU
05:32aFurther to run for global stocks, but trade salve needed
RE
05:29aFrench consumer confidence hits highest level since Macron took office
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower gr..
5SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : SEB says no need for action over money laundering 'red flags' report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group