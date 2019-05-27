Mandarin On-the-Go in Taiwan: Learn a New Language While Traveling Abroad

The Mandarin Chinese-language centers of Taiwan’s universities are
working together with the tourism industry to offer innovative tours
that combine local cultural adventures with language learning, in which
visitors will enjoy a trip to Taiwan that’s more than just sightseeing.
Here are some examples:
Northern Taiwan
-
Tamkang University offers a culinary tour. Participants shop for
ingredients in a traditional market and participate in a cooking
session, all guided by a professional language instructor. From
exploring the real local living environment to enjoying popular snacks
at night markets, visitors will sample the genuine tastes of New
Taipei City’s famed Danshui District!
-
Chung Yuan Christian University offers four quite different tours. One
is for people who love visiting historical sites; one explores the
aesthetics of modern and historical buildings; one introduces the
culture of indigenous groups; and another features classic cultural
activities, such as dragon-boat rowing. From natural and humanistic
scenery to distinctive region-specific events, there is something to
enjoy for everyone who visits Taoyuan City.
Southern and Central Taiwan
-
Feng Chia University combines language learning with themed cultural
tours to local attractions such as the Feng Chia Night Market.
Instructors begin by teaching basic phrases related to destinations on
the itinerary, which visitors can then put to practical use in
real-life settings throughout their tour of Taichung City.
-
Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages pairs language learning with
delectable Taiwanese cuisine. Tranquil trips to Fo Guang Shan
encompass Buddhist heritage, architectural landmarks, and vegetarian
food, while Hakka-themed tours feature culinary workshops, Hakka
cultural sites, and natural wetlands. Moreover, as an ocean nation,
Taiwan has an abundance of seafood. This is truly a Kaohsiung
experience tailor-made for food lovers!
For those who are interested in an immersive experience of Taiwan that
will impart lifelong memories, why not try our cultural tours that are
immensely more satisfying than standard sightseeing packages — all while
learning to speak a language that is used by 1.2 billion people around
the globe.
Log onto https://ogme.edu.tw/
and book a tour today!
