Mandarin On-the-Go in Taiwan: Learn a New Language While Traveling Abroad

05/27/2019 | 06:33am EDT

The Mandarin Chinese-language centers of Taiwan’s universities are working together with the tourism industry to offer innovative tours that combine local cultural adventures with language learning, in which visitors will enjoy a trip to Taiwan that’s more than just sightseeing. Here are some examples:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005122/en/

Mandarin on-the-go in Taiwan: Learn a new language while traveling abroad (Photo: Business Wire)



Northern Taiwan

  • Tamkang University offers a culinary tour. Participants shop for ingredients in a traditional market and participate in a cooking session, all guided by a professional language instructor. From exploring the real local living environment to enjoying popular snacks at night markets, visitors will sample the genuine tastes of New Taipei City’s famed Danshui District!
  • Chung Yuan Christian University offers four quite different tours. One is for people who love visiting historical sites; one explores the aesthetics of modern and historical buildings; one introduces the culture of indigenous groups; and another features classic cultural activities, such as dragon-boat rowing. From natural and humanistic scenery to distinctive region-specific events, there is something to enjoy for everyone who visits Taoyuan City.

Southern and Central Taiwan

  • Feng Chia University combines language learning with themed cultural tours to local attractions such as the Feng Chia Night Market. Instructors begin by teaching basic phrases related to destinations on the itinerary, which visitors can then put to practical use in real-life settings throughout their tour of Taichung City.
  • Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages pairs language learning with delectable Taiwanese cuisine. Tranquil trips to Fo Guang Shan encompass Buddhist heritage, architectural landmarks, and vegetarian food, while Hakka-themed tours feature culinary workshops, Hakka cultural sites, and natural wetlands. Moreover, as an ocean nation, Taiwan has an abundance of seafood. This is truly a Kaohsiung experience tailor-made for food lovers!

For those who are interested in an immersive experience of Taiwan that will impart lifelong memories, why not try our cultural tours that are immensely more satisfying than standard sightseeing packages — all while learning to speak a language that is used by 1.2 billion people around the globe.

Log onto https://ogme.edu.tw/ and book a tour today!


© Business Wire 2019
