Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Manduu America Inks 50-Unit Franchise Agreement to Bring First FDA-Cleared Electrical Muscle Stimulation Fitness Studios to Houston Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:49pm CEST

The nation’s first FDA-cleared whole-body Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness studio is coming to Houston, with a plan to open as many as 50 locations over the next eight years. Nashville-based Manduu America, LLC’s first franchise agreement also includes two new locations in the middle Tennessee market.

“Having worked on the private equity side of commercial real estate and franchise development for many years, we’re always looking for great ideas,” says Land Deleot of DJL Partners, LLC, who has become Manduu America’s first U.S. franchisee. “I started working out at Manduu because it was efficient, effective and data-driven, but once I saw the results I knew this would revolutionize the fitness industry.”

Along with his partner, Houston native Johnson Phillips, Deleot is the largest franchisee in San Antonio-based Salons by JC. Together through their work with Nashville-based Equitable Property Company, LLC, they have had a hand in developing more than $100 million in commercial real estate.

When Manduu America Owner Jason Ritzen came across an EMS fitness studio in Miami, he scoffed at the idea – then he tried it. Ritzen purchased the rights to the United States from the Austrians behind the company that pioneered the concept, with a plan to roll out Manduu across the country. He now owns two Nashville locations, with a third under construction, as well as a studio in Santa Monica, California. DJL Partners plans to open a fourth Nashville location in the coming months.

“We have seen an impressive response to technology-driven fitness because of the results people are experiencing. Manduu works with clients from professional athletes to seniors, people who are in great shape and those who haven’t exercised in years, and their bodies and lifestyles are transforming,” Ritzen says.

The human body runs on electrical impulses, and Manduu utilizes low-voltage current to activate more than 90 percent of muscle fibers in the body’s major muscle groups through a 15-minute, ultra-low-impact session of flexing and resistance movements once a week. A Manduu-certified personal trainer tailors the program to individuals based on their unique fitness goals, along with precise body composition measurement via the InBody™ scan that tracks skeletal muscle mass, total body fat, visceral fat, hydration, metabolic rate and other metrics before each session. Clients appreciate the privacy, cleanliness and expertise that Manduu offers.

Phillips says the technology allows Manduu to be incredibly efficient and to produce measurable results, the first major innovation in fitness to reach America in decades.

“When you experience Manduu, you’ll recognize that this is the future of fitness training.”

To explore the science, hear more perspectives and learn more about the company, visit www.manduu.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16pSAUDI BRITISH BANK : Alawwal bank Boards recommend merger
AQ
06:16pICC LABS : Shares Update on Arrangement with Aurora Cannabis
AQ
06:14pBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:14pINFICON : Acquires Final Phase Systems
BU
06:14pCHEDDAR : and Synacor Enable Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV Subscribers Access to Live Business and Tech News
BU
06:12pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Surf's Up! Surfboard Fees Wiped Out in California on United Airlines
PU
06:12pCARNIVAL : Costa Cruises enters second tripartite partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group to grow the Fly&Cruise market in Asia
PU
06:12pBLOG : Copeland Scroll™ and Supervisory Controls Come out on Top
PU
06:12pMARSTON : wins apprenticeship award
PU
06:12pGOPRO : is the Official Camera for Alterra Mountain Company GoPro is the Official Camera for Alterra Mountain Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
5BURBERRY GROUP : European luxury stocks fall on worries over China slowdown

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.