Manduu America Inks 50-Unit Franchise Agreement to Bring First FDA-Cleared Electrical Muscle Stimulation Fitness Studios to Houston Market

The nation’s first FDA-cleared whole-body Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness studio is coming to Houston, with a plan to open as many as 50 locations over the next eight years. Nashville-based Manduu America, LLC’s first franchise agreement also includes two new locations in the middle Tennessee market.

“Having worked on the private equity side of commercial real estate and franchise development for many years, we’re always looking for great ideas,” says Land Deleot of DJL Partners, LLC, who has become Manduu America’s first U.S. franchisee. “I started working out at Manduu because it was efficient, effective and data-driven, but once I saw the results I knew this would revolutionize the fitness industry.”

Along with his partner, Houston native Johnson Phillips, Deleot is the largest franchisee in San Antonio-based Salons by JC. Together through their work with Nashville-based Equitable Property Company, LLC, they have had a hand in developing more than $100 million in commercial real estate.

When Manduu America Owner Jason Ritzen came across an EMS fitness studio in Miami, he scoffed at the idea – then he tried it. Ritzen purchased the rights to the United States from the Austrians behind the company that pioneered the concept, with a plan to roll out Manduu across the country. He now owns two Nashville locations, with a third under construction, as well as a studio in Santa Monica, California. DJL Partners plans to open a fourth Nashville location in the coming months.

“We have seen an impressive response to technology-driven fitness because of the results people are experiencing. Manduu works with clients from professional athletes to seniors, people who are in great shape and those who haven’t exercised in years, and their bodies and lifestyles are transforming,” Ritzen says.

The human body runs on electrical impulses, and Manduu utilizes low-voltage current to activate more than 90 percent of muscle fibers in the body’s major muscle groups through a 15-minute, ultra-low-impact session of flexing and resistance movements once a week. A Manduu-certified personal trainer tailors the program to individuals based on their unique fitness goals, along with precise body composition measurement via the InBody™ scan that tracks skeletal muscle mass, total body fat, visceral fat, hydration, metabolic rate and other metrics before each session. Clients appreciate the privacy, cleanliness and expertise that Manduu offers.

Phillips says the technology allows Manduu to be incredibly efficient and to produce measurable results, the first major innovation in fitness to reach America in decades.

“When you experience Manduu, you’ll recognize that this is the future of fitness training.”

To explore the science, hear more perspectives and learn more about the company, visit www.manduu.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005589/en/