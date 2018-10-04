Manduu America Inks 50-Unit Franchise Agreement to Bring First FDA-Cleared Electrical Muscle Stimulation Fitness Studios to Houston Market

The nation’s first FDA-cleared whole-body Electrical
Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness studio is coming to Houston, with a
plan to open as many as 50 locations over the next eight years.
Nashville-based Manduu
America, LLC’s first franchise agreement also includes two new
locations in the middle Tennessee market.
“Having worked on the private equity side of commercial real estate and
franchise development for many years, we’re always looking for great
ideas,” says Land Deleot of DJL Partners, LLC, who has become Manduu
America’s first U.S. franchisee. “I started working out at Manduu
because it was efficient, effective and data-driven, but once I saw the
results I knew this would revolutionize the fitness industry.”
Along with his partner, Houston native Johnson Phillips, Deleot is the
largest franchisee in San Antonio-based Salons by JC. Together through
their work with Nashville-based Equitable Property Company, LLC, they
have had a hand in developing more than $100 million in commercial real
estate.
When Manduu America Owner Jason
Ritzen came across an EMS fitness studio in Miami, he scoffed at the
idea – then he tried it. Ritzen purchased the rights to the United
States from the Austrians behind the company that pioneered the concept,
with a plan to roll out Manduu across the country. He now owns two
Nashville locations, with a third under construction, as well as a
studio in Santa Monica, California. DJL Partners plans to open a fourth
Nashville location in the coming months.
“We have seen an impressive response to technology-driven fitness
because of the results people are experiencing. Manduu works with
clients from professional athletes to seniors, people who are in great
shape and those who haven’t exercised in years, and their bodies and
lifestyles are transforming,” Ritzen says.
The human body runs on electrical impulses, and Manduu utilizes
low-voltage current to activate more than 90 percent of muscle fibers in
the body’s major muscle groups through a 15-minute, ultra-low-impact
session of flexing and resistance movements once a week. A
Manduu-certified personal trainer tailors the program to individuals
based on their unique fitness goals, along with precise body composition
measurement via the InBody™ scan that tracks skeletal muscle mass, total
body fat, visceral fat, hydration, metabolic rate and other metrics
before each session. Clients appreciate the privacy, cleanliness and
expertise that Manduu offers.
Phillips says the technology allows Manduu to be incredibly efficient
and to produce measurable results, the first major innovation in fitness
to reach America in decades.
“When you experience Manduu, you’ll recognize that this is the future of
fitness training.”
To explore the science, hear more perspectives and learn more about the
company, visit www.manduu.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005589/en/