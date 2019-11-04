Manfield Chemical : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited

萬 輝 化 工 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1561)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') in relation to Mr. Kong Muk Yin (''Mr. Kong''), a non-executive Director of the Company and an executive director of China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited (''China Medical''), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 383).

On 1 November 2019, China Medical announced that it had been informed that the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the ''SFC'') has instituted disclosure proceedings in the Market Misconduct Tribunal of Hong Kong (the ''MMT'') relating to China Medical and others, including Mr. Kong. According to that announcement it appears to the SFC that, in the year 2014, China Medical and others, including Mr. Kong, may have breached a relevant disclosure requirement within the meaning of sections 307B and 307G (as the case may be) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The MMT will hear and determine (i) whether a breach of a disclosure requirement has taken place; and (ii) the identity of any person who is in breach of the disclosure requirement (the ''Proceedings'').

The Company understands from Mr. Kong that he is seeking legal advice in relation to the Proceedings.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company, except Mr. Kong, has assessed the possible impact of the Proceedings on the Company and on the discharge and execution by Mr. Kong of his duties as a non-executive Director of the Company. Based on the information currently available to it, the Company considers that the Proceedings have no material impact on the Company or the performance by Mr. Kong of his duties as a non-executive Director of the Company.