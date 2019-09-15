Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Manfield Chemical : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited

萬 輝 工 控 股 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1561)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that with effect from 16 September 2019,

  1. Mr. Yip Ka Ki (''Mr. Yip'') has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (the ''Company Secretary'') and one of the authorised representatives (the ''Authorised Representatives'') pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Yip has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company; and
  2. Following the resignation of Mr. Yip, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wong Ying Kit (''Mr. Wong'') has been appointed as the Company Secretary and one of the Authorised Representatives.

The biographical details of Mr. Wong are set out as follows:

Mr. Wong, joined the Group in September 2019 as the financial controller. Mr. Wong obtained his undergraduate degree in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a master's degree in corporate governance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002 and 2015, respectively. Mr. Wong has over 17 years of professional experience in auditing and financial management. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

- 1 -

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Yip for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service, and also express its warmest welcome to Mr. Wong on his appointments.

By Order of the Board

Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited

Li Zhong Yuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Li Zhong Yuan (Chairman) and Ms. Liu Rong-Rong as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Kong Muk Yin and Ms. Zuo Yi as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Li Gong, Mr. Wang Jianping and Dr. Shi Ping as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Manfield Chemical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 22:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pACWA Comments on Gov. Newsom's Plan to Veto SB 1
GL
07:01pINFO-TECH RESEARCH GROUP : Announces Exceptional Start to Member Acquisition in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
BU
07:01pBRIGHTCOVE : New Zealand's Largest News Site Partners with Brightcove to Launch ‘Play Stuff'
BU
06:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
RE
06:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
RE
06:52pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
06:52pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
06:43pOil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
RE
06:27pASIAN CITRUS : Decision of the listing committee for the cancellation of listing; request for written reasons; and possible review of the listing committee decision
PU
06:27pMANFIELD CHEMICAL : Change of company secretary and authorised representative
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
2DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LISTING ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STO..
4MANFIELD CHEMICAL : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE
5INFO-TECH RESEARCH GROUP : Announces Exceptional Start to Member Acquisition in Australia and New Zealand (..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group