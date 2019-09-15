Manfield Chemical : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited

萬 輝 化 工 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1561)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that with effect from 16 September 2019,

Mr. Yip Ka Ki ( '' Mr. Yip '' ) has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (the '' Company Secretary '' ) and one of the authorised representatives (the '' Authorised Representatives '' ) pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Yip has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company; and Following the resignation of Mr. Yip, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wong Ying Kit ( '' Mr. Wong '' ) has been appointed as the Company Secretary and one of the Authorised Representatives.

The biographical details of Mr. Wong are set out as follows:

Mr. Wong, joined the Group in September 2019 as the financial controller. Mr. Wong obtained his undergraduate degree in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a master's degree in corporate governance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002 and 2015, respectively. Mr. Wong has over 17 years of professional experience in auditing and financial management. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.