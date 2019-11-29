Manfield Chemical : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE IN RESPECT OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND PROVISION OF LOAN TO TARGET COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited

萬 輝 化 工 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1561)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

IN RESPECT OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

AND

PROVISION OF LOAN TO TARGET COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcements of Manfield Chemical Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 10 September 2019 and 28 October 2019 (the ''Announcements'') in relation to the acquisition of an approximately 30.89% equity interest in an information and data services business venture involving payment of cash and issue of consideration shares under general mandate. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

As disclosed in the Announcements, Completion is conditional upon the satisfaction of the Conditions under the Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement on or before 12:00 noon on the Long Stop Date, being 30 November 2019 or such other date as the parties thereto may agree in writing.

As additional time is required to satisfy each of the Conditions under the Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement, on 29 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, the OPCO, the Vendors, the Target Company and the Guarantors (collectively, the ''Parties'') entered into a letter of confirmation (the ''Confirmation''), pursuant to which the Parties mutually agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to 31 December 2019 or such other date as the Parties may further agree in writing.

Save for the extension of the Long Stop Date, all other terms and conditions of the Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement remain unchanged and in full force and effect in all respects.