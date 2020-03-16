Log in
Mango Sciences Launches to Expand Global Access to Precision Medicine

03/16/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Billions of consumers in the developing world underrepresented in life science research will benefit from best-in-class analytics technology and cooperative partnerships with health systems and biopharmaceutical industries

Mango Sciences, Inc., a leading data science company focused on emerging markets, today announced how it plans to understand, manage, and solve the health challenges of underrepresented populations to enable precision medicine for billions of consumers. Formerly known as Enlightiks Inc. and owned by Practo Technologies, Inc., Mango Sciences continues to develop Querent™ - an advanced predictive artificial intelligence analytics platform that makes deep clinical data meaningful and accessible.

Emerging market consumers are routinely overlooked in health research and delivery. An overwhelming 86% of all clinical trial participants are of Caucasian origin though they make up only 16% of the world’s population. Consequently, the medical needs for a majority of the world’s population remain unmet whilst clinical insights from these populations, which could benefit everyone, are overlooked.

Mango Sciences is tackling this fundamental issue by connecting clinical research to patients of underrepresented communities. Partnering with hospitals and clinics in India and other emerging markets, the company’s platform unlocks key health insights from complex clinical data. By expanding access to global emerging market data, Mango Sciences can improve discovery in precision medicine and patient care for all populations.

“Our unique AI analytics platform not only analyzes large amounts of structured and unstructured health data, but also turns it into functional information with real world applications,” said Vamsi Chandra Kasivajjala, Mango Sciences co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “We look forward to strengthening the fundamental framework of clinical research for all populations by first providing access to some of the world’s largest emerging markets for populations that have never before been studied.”

Mr. Kasivajjala brings more than 20 years of internationally recognized experience in blending entrepreneurship with pioneering data analytics and healthcare informatics technologies in Asia, Africa & United States. Prior to co-founding Mango Sciences, Mr. Kasivajjala was the founder of Enlightiks and previously the head of the healthcare division at SRIT building 15 products including EMR, RIs, and PACs before the company was sold to Religare Technologies, Inc.

“Ultimately, we are addressing global health inequity and transforming clinical research for millions of people that have been largely overlooked,” said Dr. Mohit Misra, Mango Sciences co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to finally break through industry bottlenecks and expand global access to precision medicine by generating heterogeneous data insights. As we begin a new decade, our approach will drive major advances in patient care not just for emerging markets but for all world populations.”

Dr. Misra is a clinician and industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in global healthcare and life sciences. As Head of Digital Health at the Asia- and Africa-focused Evercare Health Fund, Dr. Misra led all investments for digital health for the billion-dollar impact fund. Previously, he served as the Commercial Head and Chief Medical Officer at the Harvard data company Aetion, Inc. He gained first-hand experience of clinical trial representation of patients on the NICE HTA Committee in the UK for 5 years.

Mango Sciences’ Asia operations are based in Bangalore, with US headquarters in Boston.

About Mango Sciences, Inc.

Mango Sciences is a leading emerging market data science company connecting millions of underrepresented patients to precision medicine. The company’s Querent™ platform utilizes industry-leading AI analytics to transform deep clinical data into key insights that drive global health improvements. Mango Sciences is currently partnering with hospitals to understand the health data of individuals in India and other emerging markets to drive advancement in patient care and drug discovery for all populations. To learn more, please visit www.mangosciences.com


© Business Wire 2020
