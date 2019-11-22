Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Manhattan Review Completes Acquisition of Get Prepped LSAT Prep

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 10:01am EST

Manhattan Review acquires Get Prepped LSAT Prep, a leading provider of LSAT preparation and law school admissions services.

Manhattan Review, a premier global provider of college and graduate school admissions test preparation, announced today that it has acquired all assets of leading LSAT prep provider Get Prepped. As part of the transaction, Manhattan Review will also acquire the Get Prepped brand name. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999, Get Prepped is a nationwide leader in LSAT preparatory services and offers courses as well as private tutoring. “We always had the highest regards for Get Prepped, which has become a truly iconic brand in the LSAT prep space. We are thrilled to bring Get Prepped under our umbrella and help the brand flourish,” said Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, founder and chairman of Manhattan Review. The acquisition will include all print titles of Get Prepped, its website http://www.getprepped.com/ as well as several online courses.

“I am very pleased to put Get Prepped into the hands of a company that shares the same roots and values,” said Patrick O’Malley, founder and president of Get Prepped. “Manhattan Review has also been a leading innovator in the test prep industry with its programs and products, and I couldn’t be more excited that Manhattan Review will be taking the Get Prepped brand forward into the future to a new generation of learners.”

Dr. Meissner asserted that Manhattan Review has no plans to integrate the brand, stating, “Manhattan Review and Get Prepped have both been very successful with their unique approaches to LSAT preparation and their appeal to different types of learners. We plan on continuing to take that approach forward.” The acquired Get Prepped assets are expected to benefit from Manhattan Review’s digital and product development expertise.

For more information, please visit https://www.manhattanreview.com/ and http://www.getprepped.com/ or call Manhattan Review’s office at +1-800-246-4600.

About Manhattan Review

Manhattan Review, Inc. is a multi-national test prep firm. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Joern Meissner, an internationally renowned business school professor, Manhattan Review is the oldest and most prestigious test prep company of its kind in New York City. Initially established to provide GMAT preparation, Manhattan Review’s offerings have long also included GRE, LSAT, SAT, ACT, and TOEFL preparation products as well as admissions counseling. Headquartered in New York City, Manhattan Review operates in many cities in the United States and in selected cities all over the world. For more information, visit https://www.manhattanreview.com/ or phone the home office at +1-212-316-2000 or +1-800-246-4600.

About Get Prepped LSAT Prep

Get Prepped has been helping students excel on the LSAT since 1999. As the only nationwide company that specializes in only the LSAT, Get Prepped is able to offer students the highest quality customer experience. For more information on Get Prepped classes and tutoring options, please visit GP LSAT Prep at http://www.getprepped.com/ or call +1-800-321-7214.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:12aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Gojkovic Meets with President of North Macedonia
PU
10:12aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting dated 22.11.2019
PU
10:12aAurora Cannabis Shareholder Alert – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Aurora Cannabis- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Securities Claims on Behalf of ACB Investors
GL
10:12aLEVERAGING MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS : Infiniti Research Explains Why It Is a ‘Must-Have' for Every Business
BU
10:10aANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aGENIUS METALS INC. : Completes a First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Update on its Exploration Programs
AQ
10:08aENERGEAN OIL & GAS : GSPA signed with MRC
AQ
10:08aEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Taiga Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey and Surface Exploration Work at Leland Gold Project, Saskatchewan
AQ
10:08aCANOPY GROWTH : Presents Flower Forward the Future of Cannabis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources
4THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group